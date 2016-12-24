Royals fans show off creative side with team’s holiday contest featuring Salvy Perez

Whoever runs the Royals’ Snapchat account apparently knows no rest.
Even though it is the offseason, there is often great snaps on the Royals account. One fun thing the team did was hold a “Snapchat Drawing Holiday Contest.”
The object of the contest was “to create and post an original photo that is drawn on Snapchat from the Kansas City Royals’ prompt and then shared on Twitter.” The judges looked at creativity, originality and relevance when deciding on a winner.
Here are some of the entries that were shared on social media.
@Royals Salvy the Snowman, was a jolly happy soul! With a Silver Slugger and some Gold Glove Awards, and World Series MVP #RoyalsHoliday pic.twitter.com/z21bw88YSp— KCMO Sports Edits (@kcmosportsedits) December 22, 2016
@Royals Salvy pinch-hitting for the big guy #RoyalsHoliday pic.twitter.com/V9ZFG2YWWI— Christopher A Hines (@MNUHines) December 21, 2016
O Salvy Tree! O Salvy Tree! @royals #royalsholiday— Mack Stephenson (@MackMckaulley7) December 22, 2016
#royalsholiday Salvy Claus pic.twitter.com/Lhv2FAK5Yw— Paul B Jones (@coachpjones_) December 23, 2016
my wonderful drawing skills #royalsholiday @Royals pic.twitter.com/HIQWH3zrpa— kalysta (@gaspnjh) December 21, 2016
I hear those sleigh bells jingling... #Royalsholiday ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/wmINw5fdjM— Natalie✨ (@natalie_m_8) December 21, 2016
I'm taking it back to my workshop to fix it. @Royals #RoyalsHoliday pic.twitter.com/j3ZbwrW85t— Jill Cobb (@jjcobb91) December 21, 2016
⭐️ Our star @SalvadorPerez15 ⭐️ @Royals #royalsholiday #MerryChristmas #ForeverRoyal pic.twitter.com/5ryAoDgLW8— Jenn Evans (@jenn068) December 21, 2016
Rockin' around the Christmas tree @Royals #royalsholiday pic.twitter.com/DeLSU03hci— Mikayla (@MikaayluhThree1) December 21, 2016
This was the entry that the Royals picked as the winner.
Merry Christmas! #RoyalsHoliday @SalvadorPerez15 @Royals pic.twitter.com/u1oJRp3JY8— Laura Juarez (@lauriita_xoxo) December 21, 2016
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
