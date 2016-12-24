For Pete's Sake

December 24, 2016 10:52 AM

Royals fans show off creative side with team’s holiday contest featuring Salvy Perez

By Pete Grathoff

Whoever runs the Royals’ Snapchat account apparently knows no rest.

Even though it is the offseason, there is often great snaps on the Royals account. One fun thing the team did was hold a “Snapchat Drawing Holiday Contest.”

The object of the contest was “to create and post an original photo that is drawn on Snapchat from the Kansas City Royals’ prompt and then shared on Twitter.” The judges looked at creativity, originality and relevance when deciding on a winner.

Here are some of the entries that were shared on social media.

This was the entry that the Royals picked as the winner.

