Royals fans show off creative side with team’s holiday contest featuring Salvy Perez

1:40 Santa Vader visits Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe Pause

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

0:28 Schwartz: Von Miller great on film, better in person

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

3:09 This stained-glass window will be the centerpiece for Resurrection Church's new sanctuary

1:28 Follow the journey of a jacket donated to Project Warmth

1:13 All hail the Christmas cab

0:51 Blue Springs police search for stolen car suspect

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location