NBC made an, um, unusual Chiefs-Broncos Christmas video ahead of Sunday’s game

You know that the Chiefs’ game against the third-place Denver Broncos on Christmas Day will be shown on NBC, right?
It’s a “Sunday Night Football” game, and it will be on in prime time. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., so NBC created a promotional video to tie in Christmas to the Chiefs and Broncos.
There are images of Andy Reid, Alex Smith, Justin Houston and Travis Kelce, as well as Von Miller, Demaryius Thomas and others in the video. It also has some Disney touches to it.
I’m not sure how to describe this video (maybe I’ll go with unusual), so just take a look:
There is also this video that depicts a young Broncos fan asking Santa to make sure Denver beats the Chiefs 115-0 on Christmas night.
I haven’t seen a Chiefs centric video yet.
