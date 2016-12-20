Royals made a wonderful holiday video for their fans

If this past weekend’s bitter temperatures didn’t get people eager for baseball to return, maybe this video will.
Just days before Christmas, the team shared on social media a video wishing fans happy holidays. Lorenzo Cain, Joakim Soria, Ian Kennedy and Alex Gordon were all part of the video, which was released Monday.
If you are a Royals fan, you will like this.
Happy Holidays, #Royals fans! pic.twitter.com/v7dsUWmDxJ— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) December 19, 2016
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments