Royals’ Drew Butera tried his hand at doing a weather report at Fox 4

After his playing days are over, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see Royals catcher Drew Butera working on television, right?
Just maybe not as a meteorologist.
But on Tuesday, Butera got a look at how the Fox 4 meteorologists work during a visit to the station. Fox 4 shared video of Butera trying his hand at working with a green screen. But, no, there was no “Hair Flip Forecast.”
After his work on the weather, Butera posted a photo on Instagram.
He wrote: “Might have been the hardest/funniest impromptu thing I have done in a while. Thanks @fox4kc for letting me have some fun”
