Check out Jorge Soler’s power and arm strength in these five Statcast videos

You’ve read and heard a lot about the power of new Royals outfielder Jorge Soler.
He’s played in just 211 games in the major leagues, but he’s already had some great highlight videos. Statcast from MLB.com has featured his exploits often, and here are five examples of his power and his arm strength. This should give you a taste of what to expect with the Royals from the 24-year-old Soler.
1. Soler had the hardest-hit home run in Statcast history for a Cubs player. Granted, Statcast has only been around since 2014, but for c’mon. The exit velocity was 114.1 mph.
2. Soler had this great throw during the World Series as he got Rajai Davis of the Indians attempting to advance to third base. Soler’s throw was clocked at 93 mph.
3. Here is the home run that Soler hit off the video board at Wrigley Field. The projected distance was 461 feet, so yes, this would have gone out at Kauffman Stadium.
4. Soler made another great throw during the 2015 playoffs. This was against the St. Louis Cardinals, and Tony Cruz may never be mixed up with Jarrod Dyson, but that doesn’t take away from the throw.
5. Let’s wrap it up with your run-of-the mill 450-foot home run this past season against the Brewers.
