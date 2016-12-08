Eric Hosmer says he will play in World Baseball Classic in 2017

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer announced on social media Wednesday that he was going to play for Team USA in next year’s World Baseball Classic.
Hosmer played for the U.S. team in 2013 and batted .200 (5 for 25) with five RBIs, a double and a run scored.
Here is what Hosmer shared:
Round 2! @usabaseball let's bring it home https://t.co/6imuKvrym9— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) December 7, 2016
After playing in the 2013 WBC, Hosmer told Bob Dutton: “You’re playing at a high level very soon (in the WBC), “ he said. “It definitely does you a lot of good. You can translate spring training at-bats (to the regular season), but to be in a big atmosphere like that, where it’s a turned-up level, it’s a good look.
“It was an unbelievable experience. You learn a lot. I look to my left, and Jimmy Rollins is right there. Then you see guys like Ryan Braun and David Wright. It was a great learning experience for me.
“I asked Jimmy how he calms everything down. He said he’s been playing this game long enough that any outcome that happens, he’s been through it. Nothing new can happen. So just take each at-bat and treat it the same way.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments