December 7, 2016 1:40 PM

Royals fans (and Kelvin Herrera) are sad that Wade Davis has been traded

By Pete Grathoff

It happened.

The Royals on Wednesday traded closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs. Davis was a massive part of the Royals’ two World Series appearances and he ended the 2015 World Series championship with a strikeout.

Fans loved him and so it was bittersweet news when the first report surfaced that a deal was in place and then after it was finished. Heck, even a teammate said goodbye.

