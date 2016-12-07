Royals fans (and Kelvin Herrera) are sad that Wade Davis has been traded

It happened.
The Royals on Wednesday traded closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs. Davis was a massive part of the Royals’ two World Series appearances and he ended the 2015 World Series championship with a strikeout.
Fans loved him and so it was bittersweet news when the first report surfaced that a deal was in place and then after it was finished. Heck, even a teammate said goodbye.
I'm gonna miss this guy #ThankYouWader pic.twitter.com/7rdBNaB04Y— Kelvin Herrera (@KelvinHerrera40) December 7, 2016
Bye Wade :(— Samuel Gall (@TheRealSamGall) December 7, 2016
Being a baseball fan can be heartbreaking at times! No more #Wader...#checkplease for the @Royals! Will miss you so much #WadeDavis!— Dawn McGinness (@MrsSunnyMac) December 7, 2016
Goodbye my friend, @Royals #wadercheckplease https://t.co/50kSiGV69F— Patrick Meyer (@PWILL_Myr) December 7, 2016
Thank you Wade Davis for all that you gave my Kansas City Royals. Time for #SOLERPOWER. #Royals— Kevin Haun (@TheHaunestTruth) December 7, 2016
Wade Davis trade is why there IS crying in baseball.— Julia (@JuliaGulia809) December 7, 2016
Thank you Wade Davis for everything you did for the Royals the past few years. Good luck in Chicago!! pic.twitter.com/3RiAUiilgq— Trevor Lininger (@TLKU1993) December 7, 2016
Sigh.... #ForeverRoyal #WaderCheckPlease #Royals @Royals #KCRoyals pic.twitter.com/I1rWFI5geV— Tony Dreiling (@TonyDreiling) December 7, 2016
Thank You Wade Davis for being the @Royals a world championship. Good luck in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/59TZQf3Tts— chris reinert (@ReinertChris) December 7, 2016
I refuse to be reasonable. I want Wade Davis forever.— Rachel (@koolkat1825) December 7, 2016
Wade Davis is gone. I'm gonna hate you for a couple hours then I'll fall back in love. @Royals— Sam (@Kingsam145) December 7, 2016
Sad to see Wade Davis will be leaving the Royals. Thanks for the memories Wade and help bringing another championship to KC. #Royals— Hunter Griffitts (@HunterGriffitts) December 7, 2016
There's dominance and then there is what Wade Davis did for 3+ yrs. I'll love you forever, Wade!— Steven G (@KCteven) December 7, 2016
Wade's truly a perfect microcosm of this KC run. He struggled, but always showed signs of potential. And then.. Pure, unbridled dominance.— Mitchell Wittman (@mitchellwittman) December 7, 2016
Wade Davis will forever be a Royals legend, that is for sure.— Mister TaKC (@MisterTack) December 7, 2016
Wade still going to be a Royals HOFer. He's had arguably as much impact on any Royal has had on the franchise in 4 years time.— nevets (@nevets_mack) December 7, 2016
When you wake up to see Wade Davis was traded to the Cubs. Thanks a lot @Royals pic.twitter.com/DvthhDdgi0— Happy Hauladays❤️ (@kw00d27) December 7, 2016
Thank you Wade Davis. The disappointing starter that turned into an All-Star closer and was part of the best bullpen in MLB History #Royals— Andrew Apache (@AndrewApache_) December 7, 2016
Peace Out Wade Davis. You completed the Wil Myers trade. I will forever love you. #WORLDSERIESCHAMPS #ForeverRoyal— #MizzouMade (@KCMOWeather) July 29, 2016
The Wade Davis Experience moves to Chicago. I'm sad about this even if it's the right thing. How can you not be romantic about baseball?— Mark J. Wills (@MarkJ_Wills) December 7, 2016
So sad to see Wade Davis go #ForeverRoyal— Luke Brown (@LukeBrown25) December 7, 2016
I'm gonna miss this guy #ThankYouWader pic.twitter.com/7rdBNaB04Y— Kelvin Herrera (@KelvinHerrera40) December 7, 2016
Bye Wade :(— Samuel Gall (@TheRealSamGall) December 7, 2016
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments