Royals fans (and Kelvin Herrera) are sad that Wade Davis has been traded

1:21 V.A Medical Center employees comment on potential jobs cuts Pause

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941

26:01 KC Royals offseason Q&A from MLB's winter meetings

4:03 From the Frozen Tundra to KC, tips for Chiefs fans on staying warm

2:20 Chiefs’ Travis Kelce surprised YMCA kids for holiday shopping spree

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

5:46 'He wasn't supposed to die'

0:40 Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'Mother Nature is crazy around here'