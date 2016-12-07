For Pete's Sake

December 7, 2016 1:28 PM

Jorge Soler’s message for KC should fire up Royals fans

If you are on social media, you might want to follow new Royals outfielder Jorge Soler. His Twitter handle is @JorgeSoler68.

Shortly after the Chicago Cubs traded Soler to the Royals for closer Wade Davis, Soler had this message for fans:

Soler also bid a fond farewell to Cubs fans.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

