Jorge Soler’s message for KC should fire up Royals fans

If you are on social media, you might want to follow new Royals outfielder Jorge Soler. His Twitter handle is @JorgeSoler68.
Shortly after the Chicago Cubs traded Soler to the Royals for closer Wade Davis, Soler had this message for fans:
Kansas City... are you ready? I am! Can't wait for Spring Training. Let's do this Royals fans! #SolerPower— Jorge Soler (@JorgeSoler68) December 7, 2016
Soler also bid a fond farewell to Cubs fans.
Thank you Cubs, the amazing fans, the city of Chicago & my teammates. World Series Champs baby! So many memories I'll cherish forever.⚾️— Jorge Soler (@JorgeSoler68) December 7, 2016
Thank you @Cubs #thankyou #fans #Solerpower pic.twitter.com/6SONR5lAxX— Jorge Soler (@JorgeSoler68) December 7, 2016
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments