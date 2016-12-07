Five of the biggest moments in Wade Davis’ time with the Royals

The funny thing about all those Wade Davis cyborg memes is that he would often talk about battling nerves or flat-out celebrating after a big out.
Yes, Davis is a man. For many Royals, he was The Man.
After moving to the bullpen full-time with the Royals, Davis was 21-5 with 47 saves and a 1.17 ERA. Davis allowed three home runs in 192 2/3 innings, while striking out 241 batters.
Davis’ work in the Royals bullpen endeared him to nearly every fan, and that was because of his success on the mound as well as his demeanor.
In honor of his time with the Royals, here are five of the biggest moments of Davis’ time with the Royals.
Game 6 of the 2015 ALCS
A rain delay seemed like it was going to wreck the Royals. After the Blue Jays had tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth inning, Royals manager Ned Yost called on Davis to end the threat. Davis did that, but then it began raining and there a 41-minute delay ensued.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Royals took the lead when Lorenzo Cain scored from first on a single by Eric Hosmer, and Davis came out to finish off the game and the series despite the long time on the bench. Whew, it wasn’t that easy. The Blue Jays had runners on first and third with no outs, then second and third with one out but Davis got out it and the Royals won the pennant.
Amazing.
Game 5 of the 2015 World Series
There was no drama for Royals fans here. Just joy. After the Royals scored five runs in the top of the 12th inning against the Mets, Davis came on to protect a huge lead and win the World Series. No trouble there.
Game 2 of the 2015 ALDS
Remember this one? The Astros had won the opener of the series at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals were nursing a 5-4 lead in a must-win Game 2 when Davis entered the game. He issued a one-out walk to Preston Tucker, but then picked off pinch runner Carlos Gomez to end the threat (the play had to be reviewed).
The Royals had to have that game and they got it. Davis admitted afterward that he was battling nerves, which is something a machine doesn’t worry about (yet).
Game 7 of the 2014 World Series
The focus since that game has been on whether or not Alex Gordon should have tried to score after his single and subsequent error by the Giants. But the Royals bullpen was nails that night and put them in position to win the game. That included two perfect innings from Wade Davis.
2015 AL Central Division clincher
Again, there was no drama involved with this game, but Wade Davis was on the mound when the Royals won their first division title in 30 years in 2015.
