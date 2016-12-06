Kevin Harlan had another wonderful call of a fan running on the field

Not only are the Chiefs having a great season, but so is local product Kevin Harlan.
Harlan is doing the radio broadcasts of “Monday Night Football” for Westwood One, and you may recall his hilarious call of a fan running on the field during the boring 49ers-Rams season-opener.
After that call went viral, Harlan told me: “You’re not really in it to do that. You’re not in the business to have those kinds of things. You have the Al Michaels’ deal (in the 1980 Winter Olympics) and you’ve got some great, great calls. This was just goofing around. It was just kind a sidelight.”
Maybe that’s why Harlan, who has a home in Mission Hills, toned it down a bit during Monday’s boring Jets-Colts game. Still, Harlan had a great call about the tackles of the two fans who invaded the field.
The New Jersey state troopers had the biggest hits of the night. Take a listen to Harlan and Boomer Esiason:
Kevin Harlan proving once again why he's the . (Video via @R0BaTO) pic.twitter.com/R1c2mhFvk5— Mike Lavieri (@mlavieri) December 6, 2016
Here is the call from the Rams-49ers game. It is one of the best sports calls of 2016 and one that will certainly be replayed again and again.
Kevin Harlan is a national treasure: pic.twitter.com/CQFjPxkTMX— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) September 13, 2016
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments