Every Chiefs player received a bottle of wine from Broncos’ Von Miller

Even if the Chiefs win the AFC West, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is the toast of the division.
That’s because the Denver Post reported that Miller sent a bottle of wine to every single player in the AFC West, including players on the practice squad and injured reserve.
According to the Post story, each bottle of the 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon (which he autographed) had an accompanying note:
It is an honor and a privilege to take the field and compete with you twice a year. We are so fortunate to have this opportunity to fulfill our childhood dreams of playing in the NFL. The blood, sweat, aches and pains, and endless hours spent watching film are a testament to the love and dedication we have for this game. So take a moment, reflect on all your successes, and enjoy your accomplishment. Appreciate those who have helped you get this far, and start working towards your next childhood dream.
Thank you for helping to make our game great!
— Von Miller
Miller said he was thinking of what he could do for other players and settled on wine.
“The AFC West has been good to all of us,” Miller told the Post. “It has been a great division in football for these last four years.”
You can read more about the wine and what Miller had to say in the Denver Post story.
Oh, and one disclaimer: even though Miller’s gesture was nice, you can still root for him to not have any sacks on Christmas night when the Chiefs play the Broncos.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments