Ranking the five best Chiefs-Broncos games ever

Great call by the NFL in flexing Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game to a night kickoff.
It was an amazing game with twists and turns, and plenty of “I can’t believe that happened” moments. How does it rank in the Chiefs-Broncos all-time rivalry (which the Chiefs lead 58-55-0). Glad you asked. Here are the top five games between the two teams:
5. Oct. 5, 2003: Chiefs 24, Broncos 23 at Arrowhead Stadium
Denver led 13-10 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 20-10 on Clinton Portis’ 65-yard run. The Chiefs responded with a 28-yard pass from Trent Green to Johnnie Morton, but Denver was up 23-20 in the fourth quarter. That’s when Dante Hall broke free on an electrifying 93-yard punt return that proved to be the game-winner. The box score is here.
4. Sept. 17, 2015: Broncos 31, Chiefs 24 at Arrowhead Stadium
This nationally-televised game was the first at Arrowhead Stadium for Eric Berry after his battle with cancer. The Chiefs jumped to a 14-0 lead, but Denver tied it with a pair of scoring passes from Peyton Manning late in the first half. Knile Davis’ 8-yard run with 2:27 to play in the game gave the Chiefs a 24-17 lead. Once again, Manning led the Broncos back and tied it with a 19-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders with 36 seconds to play. Overtime seemed likely, but Jamaal Charles’ fumble was returned 21 yards by Bradley Roby for a touchdown and Denver won in stunning fashion. The box score is here.
3. Nov. 16, 1997: Chiefs 24, Broncos 22 at Arrowhead Stadium
The Broncos entered the game with a 9-1 record, while the Chiefs were 7-3 and coming off a loss at Jacksonville. Denver jumped to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter, but Rich Gannon rallied the Chiefs, who grabbed a 21-13 lead on a Marcus Allen 1-yard run midway through the third quarter. Three Jason Elam field goals, the last coming with 1 minute to play, gave the Broncos a 22-21 lead. Gannon moved the Chiefs from their own 27 to the Denver 37, and Pete Stoyanovich’s 54-yard field goal at the gun won the game. The box score is here.
2. Nov. 27, 2016: Chiefs 30, Broncos 27, OT at Sports Authority Field
This one nearly tops the list because the Chiefs scored a touchdown with seconds to play in regulation, it had to be reviewed, there was a two-point conversion, the Broncos took the lead in overtime but the Chiefs rallied and won it on a field-goal that doinked off the upright in overtime. Whew. Oh, and now Denver is currently out of the playoff picture, while the Chiefs control their destiny in the AFC West.
1. Oct. 17, 1994: Chiefs 31, Broncos 28 at Mile High Stadium
This was the “Monday Night Football” game that included clutch drives by both John Elway and Joe Montana. The Chiefs led 24-21 in the fourth quarter when Elway scored on a 4-yard run with 1:29 to play in the game. Broncos fans were going wild, but they would be quieted when Montana led a nine-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Montana’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Willie Davis with just 8 seconds left. For Chiefs fans, they had finally beaten Elway. The box score is here.
