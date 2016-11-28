Washington Post writer anoints Chiefs as Super Bowl contender

The Chiefs had 50 yards of offense in the first half of Sunday’s bonkers 30-27 win at Denver. They seemed like toast when the Broncos took an eight-point lead late in regulation after the Chiefs were burned for a long touchdown.
There were other times during Sunday’s game that the Chiefs looked like a lot of things, but a Super Bowl contender wasn’t one of them.
And yet ... the Chiefs got the victory. That victory made an impression on Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post and he anointed the Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders.
Here is just a part of what he wrote (and you can read the entire piece here):
The Kansas City Chiefs are a flawed football team. Do you know what that means? They are like everyone else in the National Football League. …
Pick a contender, any contender, who seems like a sure-shot to make it to Houston, the site of Super Bowl LI. The Patriots relied on a fourth-round rookie wide receiver to barely beat the Jets on Sunday as Rob Gronkowski exited (again) with (yet another) injury. The Raiders own a defense that proved capable of yielding 25 points in a quarter. The Seahawks lost in Tampa Bay with an offensive line that demonstrated the resistance of a pile of mashed potatoes. Even the Cowboys, winners of 10 straight, have a defense that remains a question mark. …
The Chiefs provide plenty to believe in, starting with the double-take fact they have won 19 of their last 23 games. Kansas City receives little acclaim and doesn’t really have a national identity. It just wins, often in head-scratching fashion, like on Sunday night. …
So here the Chiefs are, winners again on Monday morning, now 8-3 this season. They will sometimes make you wonder how they win. But they have done it often enough to place themselves next to any team in the NFL.
So what do you think? Will the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl this season? Vote in our poll:
