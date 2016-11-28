For Pete's Sake

November 28, 2016 8:16 AM

Chiefs, Broncos had cool show of respect for each other after epic game

For Pete's Sake

By Pete Grathoff

Whew. Did you sleep at all last night?

That adrenaline rush after the Chiefs’ 30-27 overtime victory at Denver on Sunday night likely made it difficult to fall asleep.

The Chiefs’ remarkable comeback victory against the Broncos in regulation and overtime was one for the ages. It was a hard-fought game, and there were no hard feelings after the game. In fact, both teams made sure to acknowledge their special rivalry and the performance of each side.

That reference to Christmas by the Chiefs? These two teams will play on Christmas night at Arrowhead Stadium. As if Christmas wasn’t already going to be awesome...

Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late

Playing faster helped jump start the Chiefs offense in their 30-27 overtime victory at Denver.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
 

