Chiefs, Broncos had cool show of respect for each other after epic game

Whew. Did you sleep at all last night?
That adrenaline rush after the Chiefs’ 30-27 overtime victory at Denver on Sunday night likely made it difficult to fall asleep.
The Chiefs’ remarkable comeback victory against the Broncos in regulation and overtime was one for the ages. It was a hard-fought game, and there were no hard feelings after the game. In fact, both teams made sure to acknowledge their special rivalry and the performance of each side.
Good game, @Broncos! See you on Christmas.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 28, 2016
This is what the AFC West is all about. pic.twitter.com/NvfvK7zCvR
.@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/3xcxl6SMfQ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 28, 2016
That reference to Christmas by the Chiefs? These two teams will play on Christmas night at Arrowhead Stadium. As if Christmas wasn’t already going to be awesome...
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments