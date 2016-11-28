For Pete's Sake

November 28, 2016 7:42 AM

Cairo Santos had a hilarious tweet after kicking winning field goal for Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

Cairo Santos knew it was good the whole time.

OK, maybe not, but Santos banked the winning kick off the left upright in overtime of the Chiefs’ 30-27 win at Denver on Sunday night. It appears that holder Dustin Colquitt thought this kick was no good.

But it went through the uprights for an amazing Chiefs win. Santos was feeling good after the game and took to Twitter to have some fun at Colquitt’s expense:

By the way, that photo appears to be one that The Star’s David Eulitt shared. After the game, Santos also had a special message for Chiefs fans:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

For Pete's Sake

