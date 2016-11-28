Cairo Santos had a hilarious tweet after kicking winning field goal for Chiefs

Cairo Santos knew it was good the whole time.
OK, maybe not, but Santos banked the winning kick off the left upright in overtime of the Chiefs’ 30-27 win at Denver on Sunday night. It appears that holder Dustin Colquitt thought this kick was no good.
We are pretty sure he called the bank shot before he kicked it! https://t.co/HVTo4dWlTf— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 28, 2016
But it went through the uprights for an amazing Chiefs win. Santos was feeling good after the game and took to Twitter to have some fun at Colquitt’s expense:
Called the bank shot... just forgot to tell Colquitt. CHIEFS WIN!! pic.twitter.com/3N9Zv2HICJ— Cairo Santos (@cairosantos19) November 28, 2016
By the way, that photo appears to be one that The Star’s David Eulitt shared. After the game, Santos also had a special message for Chiefs fans:
Kansas City's hero!@cairosantos19 stoked after the @Chiefs win in Denver! #KCvsDEN pic.twitter.com/s6rrL2EnW0— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2016
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments