Harlem Globetrotter makes some amazing shots in Ohio State’s football stadium

Ohio State will play host to Michigan on Saturday in a game that is kind of key to the Big Ten race and the national-championship picture.
Ahead of that contest, Zeus McClurkin of the Harlem Globetrotters turned Ohio Stadium into his own playground and the results were incredible.
You expect to see trick shots with the Globetrotters, but I can’t even imagine how many times it took to make some of these baskets. One of the shots was from 166 feet high.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
