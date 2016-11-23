High school football team is suing for spot in state title game — and it has a case

Remember that Oklahoma State-Central Michigan game earlier this season when the Cowboys gave up a Hail Mary lateral on the final play of the game and lost?
The officials made a mistake in that game and gave Central Michigan an untimed down after a intentional grounding call on the last play of the game. The Chippewas ran that crazy play and won.
In an Illinois high school state semifinal game last weekend, the same sort of mistake happened again.
Here are the details from the Chicago Tribune:
(Fenwick High School) led 10-7 and faced a fourth down from its own 15-yard line with four seconds remaining. The Friars’ quarterback threw the ball deep down the field to run out the clock and was penalized for intentional grounding.
The referees incorrectly awarded Plainfield North an untimed down at Fenwick’s 5-yard line, and the Tigers kicked a field goal to force overtime. The National Federation of High School rules state that a loss-of-down penalty, such as intentional grounding, that occurs while time expires shall not lead to an untimed down. In overtime, Fenwick scored a touchdown and an extra point to go ahead 17-10, then Plainfield North scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to win.
The Tribune story says The Illinois High School Association cannot overturn the result of the game because its bylaws don’t allow that.
So Fenwick filed a suit, which the Tribune reported, said it was “seeking declaratory, injunctive and other relief against IHSA.”
The case is expected to be heard Wednesday morning. One Tribune columnist said Fenwick should be allowed to play in the state title game, which is Saturday.
CSN Chicago has video of that play and it is part of a discussion on this segment:
