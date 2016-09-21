Former K-State star Jordy Nelson has cereal named after him

There should be no debate about this: Jordy Nelson has enjoyed the greatest pro success of any former Kansas State wide receiver.
With 6,241 career receiving yards and 51 touchdowns in his nine seasons, he’s become a star with the Green Bay Packers. So much so that Nelson has his own cereal: Jordy’s Farm Fresh Flakes.
The cereal was released on Monday, and unfortunately is only being sold in Wisconsin, although it is available at the company’s web site: www.plbsports.com.
“It’s something I don’t think you anticipate when you get older and play sports, to be on a cereal box, but it’s pretty cool to see it,” Nelson told the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s cool. It’s an honor. Hopefully, everyone goes out and tries it, has some fun with it. That’s why we did it.”
According to the Press-Gazette the back of the box includes a maze that encourages kids to get “help Jordy get his cow back into the barn.”
Much has been written about the trappings of fame in the NFL, but Nelson gets a kick out of the little things associated with his success with the Packers.
“It’s fun when you get in this profession, there are a lot of different collectible items you can get,” Nelson told the Press-Gazette. “Someone showed me the other day there’s a little Lego person of me out there. Who ever thought I’d be a Lego, or a cereal box? Those things are fun to have, especially when I look back on it down the road, when my career’s over, to see all the different things that have been made.”
If you should happen to be reading this in Wisconsin or even Illinois, the Press-Gazette said the cereal is available at grocery stories like Pick ‘n Save, Woodman’s, Festival Foods and, yes, Piggly Wiggly. The online orders for the 14-ounce box of frosted corn flake cereal is sold as a two-pack.
And, on that PLB Sports site, you can find other cereals named for NFL players, including: Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert’s “Tyler’s Touchdown Crunch,” Broncos running back C.J. Anderson’s “C.J.’s Mile High Crunch” and former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie’s “Flutie Flakes.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments