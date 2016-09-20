For Pete's Sake

September 20, 2016

Royals rookies had to dress in costumes for trip to Cleveland

It’s an annual tradition for the Royals. When the team departs for its final road trip of the season, the rookies have to dress up in costumes. Yes, there is no choice — it’s a fairly tame hazing ritual.

This year’s group, is, um, well, I’ll let you decide what to make of this photo:

 

The rooks in Cleveland!

A photo posted by Dillon Gee (@dillongee35) on

I think the mime is the most daring choice here, no? Kansas City to Cleveland isn’t a particularly long trip, but it is when you are in face paint.

Raul Mondesi and Cheslor Cuthbert each shared this photo, and I’m not sure you could pick two more opposite looks:

 

Dime @cheslorcuthbert

A photo posted by Raul A. Mondesi (La Pingota) (@adalbertomondesi01) on

Watch Yordano Ventura get a scare on the mound — from Drew Butera

 

