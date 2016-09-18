For Pete's Sake

September 18, 2016 2:24 PM

This is what got Chiefs’ Marcus Peters a penalty for taunting

By Pete Grathoff

Is it the No Fun League? Or was the official in the right to throw this flag on Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters?

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Houston, Texans receiver Will Fuller was unable to make a catch near the end zone. Peters was the defender on the play and he was flagged for this finger-wag.

What’s ironic is that the NFL tweeted this before Sunday’s games got started:

What do you think of the penalty for Peters? Vote in our poll:

 

