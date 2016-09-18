This is what got Chiefs’ Marcus Peters a penalty for taunting

Is it the No Fun League? Or was the official in the right to throw this flag on Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters?
During the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Houston, Texans receiver Will Fuller was unable to make a catch near the end zone. Peters was the defender on the play and he was flagged for this finger-wag.
This was the finger-wag that got #Chiefs corner Marcus Peters whistled for taunting in the first half at Ho... https://t.co/axTeLZJVEu— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) September 18, 2016
What’s ironic is that the NFL tweeted this before Sunday’s games got started:
Today's plans: pic.twitter.com/xX6D1kdivf— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2016
What do you think of the penalty for Peters? Vote in our poll:
