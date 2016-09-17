Ned Yost gets Salvy Splash after picking up career victory No. 1,000

Royals manager Ned Yost is all wet. Seriously.
Not only did the Royals end a five-game skid on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox, but that was Yost’s 1,000th managerial victory.
Yost is tied with Charlie Manuel for the 61st in most managerial victories in Major League Baseball history. Yost joins Bruce Bochy, Dusty Baker, Mike Scioscia, Buck Showalter, Terry Francona and Clint Hurdle as the active managers with at least 1,000 victories.
Yost is 543-542 as the Royals’ skipper and he was 457-502 while managing the Milwaukee Brewers.
After the game, Yost was talking with Fox Sports Kansas City when he got a surprise: A Salvy Splash.
A #SalvySplash for Ned after his 1,000th win! pic.twitter.com/KUhz6bKV0h— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 18, 2016
