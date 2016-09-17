For Pete's Sake

September 17, 2016

Clemson scores the easiest touchdown in football history

By Pete Grathoff

Although it has a 2-0 record, Clemson has been off to a sluggish start by its standards, winning its first two games by a combined 12 points.

Maybe the Tigers just needed more gift touchdowns like this one. On Clemson’s kickoff, South Carolina State’s Ahmaad Harris caught the ball in the end zone and thought he was down. Nope. He had to take a knee.

Harris tossed the ball to the referee, who let it fall to the ground in the end zone and a Clemson player recovered for an easy touchdown.

Pete Grathoff

