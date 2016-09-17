There’s now a ‘Release Soria!’ Snapchat filter for Kauffman Stadium

It’s interesting how each generation seems to have its favorite social media platform.
Some like Facebook, others go for Twitter or Instagram. For the most part, younger people like Snapchat, which allows users to send "snaps." Snaps can be text, photos, or short videos that will expire 24 hours after a recipient has viewed it. Those viewing snaps are allowed to replay the messages one time before they're gone.
Users also can purchase Snapchat filters that can enhance a video or photo. You can make yourself look like a dog or share a photo with words of the city you’re in. There is also a geofilter that shows high school football scores.
People can pay to make a custom geofilter for a small price, and it seems someone has made one for Kauffman Stadium:
This @Snapchat filter is brutal. Who did this?? #Royals pic.twitter.com/kcUXdc7y3i— Nicholas Weber (@WeberN) September 17, 2016
That’s a two-for-one deal: taking a shot at Royals manager Ned Yost and reliever Joakim Soria.
This person has taken credit for creating the filter:
Glad you appreciated my filter, completely worth the $181.03. #FireNed https://t.co/w6szOZuP6b— Mantis Toboggan, MD (@Deev32) September 17, 2016
Snapchat is usually a positive thing, but this kind or reminds me that of the time Leslie Knope casually mentioned: “Skywriting isn’t always positive.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments