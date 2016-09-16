For Pete's Sake

September 16, 2016 8:13 AM

Fans acknowledge the ride is over, say thank you to the Royals

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

A funny thing happened during the Royals’ 14-5 loss to the A’s on Thursday night.

Amidst the usual drivel on social media with people complaining about Royals players, manager Ned Yost and the team as a whole, a number of fans essentially gave the team a standing ovation. It wasn’t for the game, it was for the last three or four years of fun.

It was an acknowledgment that, yes, the playoff hopes are dashed for this season, but the Royals took their fans for a heck of a ride. At first, I thought it was an anomaly, but the thank yous just kept coming. Here is a sample:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Comments

Videos

Cheerleader fighting cancer receives surprise from football team

View more video

Sports Videos