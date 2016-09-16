Fans acknowledge the ride is over, say thank you to the Royals

A funny thing happened during the Royals’ 14-5 loss to the A’s on Thursday night.
Amidst the usual drivel on social media with people complaining about Royals players, manager Ned Yost and the team as a whole, a number of fans essentially gave the team a standing ovation. It wasn’t for the game, it was for the last three or four years of fun.
It was an acknowledgment that, yes, the playoff hopes are dashed for this season, but the Royals took their fans for a heck of a ride. At first, I thought it was an anomaly, but the thank yous just kept coming. Here is a sample:
Don't know what happened to @Royals last few days but I love those guys no matter what. They have done so much for our city.— Old Hippie (@sksmcginness) September 16, 2016
The @Royals are in an awful skid to end the season & will miss the playoffs. And I don't mind. The last two years were worth it. #goRoyals— Micah Fries (@micahfries) September 16, 2016
Thank you, @Royals, for the ups and downs, highs and lows, and all the damn fun the last few seasons. Let's give it another whirl in 2017.— Kylo Bren (@KC_Irish_Guy) September 16, 2016
I just want to say thank you @Royals. I love you. #ForeverRoyal pic.twitter.com/lvxziGemSs— Jeremy Scheuch (@jeremyscheuch) September 16, 2016
@Royals great run guys! They look drained rightfully so. No hard feelings here, made it interesting. Way to fight! Rest up! #worldseries2017— JP (@JPunch82) September 16, 2016
Thanks @Royals, it's been a great 2 years, we'll get 'em back in '17! #stillwearingtheblue #ForeverRoyal #Royals— GeorgeousGenus (@geouhlman18) September 16, 2016
IMO this @Royals game marks the end of the most incredible 2 yr journey. Thanks @Royals! It's been an amazing journey. I am #ForeverRoyal!— KC Sports Gal (@MendezGilmore) September 16, 2016
Always #ForeverRoyal, @Royals. Thanks for the ride, now let's get those youngsters some playing time.— Dylan Miles (@DylanOnDeck) September 16, 2016
Man, I watched the @royals play in two straight World Series followed by another relevant season. I feel pretty damn lucky to be a KC fan.— Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) September 16, 2016
We will always be #ForeverRoyal. It's been a fun two years, @Royals. Rest up.— Kings of Kauffman (@KingsofKauffman) September 16, 2016
Hey. It's okay. Still World Champs. https://t.co/s8RokM0brL— Ben Frantz (@benfrantz34) September 16, 2016
Personally, I'm amazed by the run by our #Royals since 2013. If I'm at the K again this year? I'm chanting "thank you #Royals". (2/2)— #KCMagicNumber (@KCMagicNumber) September 15, 2016
Seems over just as fast as it started. Thanks #Royals for a great 3 years pic.twitter.com/nh7g6hPS4A— Brandon Fabac (@Brandon_Fabac) September 16, 2016
September has been a slog for my Royals. This week, this loss, was the surrender of a can't-get-right season. Thanks for 2014 & 2015, fellas— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 16, 2016
The Royals season is over. I applaud @Royals for an amazing run. Looking forward to opening day 2017.— Robin Atkins (@RobinAtkinsLive) September 16, 2016
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments