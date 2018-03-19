Michael Porter Jr., center, with brother Jontay, is still working his way back to full strength after back surgery.
Michael Porter Jr., center, with brother Jontay, is still working his way back to full strength after back surgery. Allison Long along@kcstar.com
Michael Porter Jr., center, with brother Jontay, is still working his way back to full strength after back surgery. Allison Long along@kcstar.com
Campus Corner

Campus Corner

The Star's blog on college sports, featuring Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri

Campus Corner

Podcast: How the Porters impact Mizzou basketball's future

By Aaron Reiss And Alex Schiffer

areiss@kcstar.com

aschiffer@kcstar.com

March 19, 2018 02:59 PM

With Missouri's basketball season now complete, The Star's Mizzou beat writers, Alex Schiffer and Aaron Reiss, sat down to discuss Cuonzo Martin's first season coaching the Tigers.

In the podcast below, Alex and Aaron talk about how Michael and Jontay Porter's yet-to-be made decisions of whether to enter the NBA draft will impact MU. They also talk about the loss to Florida State, men's basketball recruiting and the Missouri women's basketball team's early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

For more coverage of the Tigers, download the Mizzou Zone app on iTunes, and like The Star's Mizzou Zone Facebook page.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  