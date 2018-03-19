Podcast: How the Porters impact Mizzou basketball's future

With Missouri's basketball season now complete, The Star's Mizzou beat writers, Alex Schiffer and Aaron Reiss, sat down to discuss Cuonzo Martin's first season coaching the Tigers.
In the podcast below, Alex and Aaron talk about how Michael and Jontay Porter's yet-to-be made decisions of whether to enter the NBA draft will impact MU. They also talk about the loss to Florida State, men's basketball recruiting and the Missouri women's basketball team's early exit from the NCAA Tournament.
