Podcast: Listen to what Mizzou should expect against the Longhorns in the Texas Bowl

Missouri and Texas are headed in opposite directions going into their Texas Bowl matchup on Wednesday in Houston.
The Tigers have won six straight games to rebound from a 1-5 start. The Longhorns, inconsistent and without strong quarterback play most of the year, finished their regular season with a home loss against Texas Tech.
In the latest Sports Daily KC podcast, InsideTexas.com’s Joe Cook talked to the Star’s Aaron Reiss about which Longhorns won’t be playing in a game that doesn’t have UT fans as excited as MU supporters are.
Mizzou Texas Bowl preview
