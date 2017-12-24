Texas coach Tom Herman (right) and quarterback Sam Ehlinger during the second half of the Longhorns’ game against San Jose State this season.
The Star's blog on college sports, featuring Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri

Podcast: Listen to what Mizzou should expect against the Longhorns in the Texas Bowl

By Aaron Reiss

areiss@kcstar.com

December 24, 2017 10:20 AM

Missouri and Texas are headed in opposite directions going into their Texas Bowl matchup on Wednesday in Houston.

The Tigers have won six straight games to rebound from a 1-5 start. The Longhorns, inconsistent and without strong quarterback play most of the year, finished their regular season with a home loss against Texas Tech.

In the latest Sports Daily KC podcast, InsideTexas.com’s Joe Cook talked to the Star’s Aaron Reiss about which Longhorns won’t be playing in a game that doesn’t have UT fans as excited as MU supporters are.

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Mizzou Texas Bowl preview

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss

