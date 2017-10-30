Iowa State fans 1, Taco Bell 0 (they nearly ate all the food)

Storming a field can work up an appetite.
So it was Saturday in Ames, Iowa, after the Iowa State football team defeated then-No. 4 TCU 14-7. The city’s lone Taco Bell fed the celebrating masses and ran out of several items.
The restaurant ran out of queso, lettuce, beans, Baja tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos and Mountain Dew before closing, according to Big 12 Diehards.
Goodness knows how long fans waited for a table at Hickory Park that evening.
Iowa State climbed to No. 14 in the Associated Press poll and with a 4-1 Big 12 record is part of a four-way tie for first place with TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
The first College Football Playoff poll will be announced on Tuesday.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments