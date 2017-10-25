KU straw poll: Jayhawks’ picks for best leader, defender, surprise player

More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

'It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger,' Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 1:00

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 11:02

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:17

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

Are you scared of clowns? This might be the reason why 2:03

Are you scared of clowns? This might be the reason why

John F. Kennedy photos from Miami Herald archives 3:27

John F. Kennedy photos from Miami Herald archives

  • KU basketball players pick their “surprise player” for this season

    We asked members of the KU basketball team who they think has been the Jayhawks' surprise player in practices this fall?

We asked members of the KU basketball team who they think has been the Jayhawks' surprise player in practices this fall? Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
We asked members of the KU basketball team who they think has been the Jayhawks' surprise player in practices this fall? Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
Campus Corner

Campus Corner

The Star's blog on college sports, featuring Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri

Campus Corner

KU straw poll: Jayhawks’ picks for best leader, defender, surprise player

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

October 25, 2017 2:34 PM

During the last two weeks, I made it around to 11 Kansas basketball players to ask their opinions for a poll. Players were not allowed to vote for themselves.

Here are the results (Note: Some players declined to give answers for certain questions).

Question: Who is the best offensive player on this year’s team?

Screen Shot 2017-10-25 at 11.47.35 AM

Thoughts: Devonté Graham certainly has his teammates’ respect when it comes to scoring. Also, it’s probably a good sign for KU’s future that Dedric Lawson picked up an early vote (and no, it wasn’t from his brother K.J.).

Question: Who is the best defensive player on this year’s team?

Screen Shot 2017-10-25 at 12.05.17 PM

Thoughts: This one surprised me quite a bit. KU coach Bill Self has praised Marcus Garrett a lot in the preseason, but him being a top choice for the team’s best defender isn’t something I would have expected. I’m also a bit surprised that Udoka Azubuike didn’t get any votes, though it seems like there was a natural inclination for players here to think about guards when they were asked about “best defensive player.”

Question: Who is the best leader on this year’s team?

Screen Shot 2017-10-25 at 12.12.22 PM

Thoughts: This confirms what I’m sure you’ve already read. Graham has been considered this team’s leader, and his teammates agree with that sentiment.

Question: Who is the surprise player on this year’s team?

Screen Shot 2017-10-25 at 12.44.19 PM

Thoughts: More positive vibes here for Garrett, who should get lot of minutes as a backup wing and “small ball” 4. Lagerald Vick nearly split the vote, as teammates seem to agree with Self’s assessment at Late Night in the Phog that Vick is “one of the most underrated players I would think in our league, without question.”

Question: If you couldn’t play for KU, which Big 12 team would you most want to play for?

Screen Shot 2017-10-25 at 12.56.58 PM

Thoughts: I mostly ask this question to see get a glimpse at which Big 12 school KU players respect the most (and it is often the one players take the longest time answering). It’s clear, from the results, that many Jayhawks admire what Iowa State has built in recent years.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

'It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger,' Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 1:00

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 11:02

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:17

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

Are you scared of clowns? This might be the reason why 2:03

Are you scared of clowns? This might be the reason why

John F. Kennedy photos from Miami Herald archives 3:27

John F. Kennedy photos from Miami Herald archives

  • David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

    Kansas coach David Beaty talks to reporters following his team's 43-0 loss to TCU on Oct. 21, 2017. KU finished with 21 yards, the worst mark by an FBS team since at least 2000.

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

View More Video