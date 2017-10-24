More Videos

    KU backcourt players Devonte' Graham, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk talked about the Jayhawks upcoming season at Big 12 Media Day in the Sprint Center.

KU’s Devonté Graham takes fan questions on Bill Self, KU-Mizzou game and Snapchat

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 5:43 PM

I asked Twitter followers Tuesday morning to send in questions for Kansas senior point guard Devonté Graham.

Here are Graham’s responses.

I talk to Frank all the time. Advice for the season? He just told me it’s my last one. Make it memorable. Go out and kill ’em.

Ooh. (pause) I don’t know, what’s a good number? Thirty-five? Forty? At least one a game. We’ve got to have one a game.

Malik hasn’t played a game yet (laughs). That’s about it. Frank was here before I was here. He knew the culture, the experience, how to play in big games. Malik, the biggest game might have been against Mizzou. He’s going to get there, but he’s a great player too.

Aspect of my game? I think my ability to shoot and playmaking ability. We didn’t run as many ball screens (in high school and prep school) as we do here obviously, and every play, I’m coming off a ball screen or two. Just being able to make plays.

Then as a person, I think my confidence, on the court and off the court. For example, doing interviews and stuff, I used to be so nervous. I hated speaking in front of people. Now, I’m really comfortable talking in front of people, communicating with people.

Of course (laughs). Especially after games. They do a highlight reel. Like the Mizzou game, I probably watched that highlight probably 15, 20 times.

No.

J.R. Smith. The take a knee and do the three circles. Yeah. The J.R. Smith one.

I would love to play at Duke and at UNC, just because of the hometown. All my family could be there and stuff like that.

My favorite NBA player is LeBron, so I guess I’m a Cavs fan.

Yes. Maybe a little bit better than some games. It was just crazy. Seeing how the arena was split up, gold and black and crimson and blue, it was amazing.

I think how he works us. He gets every ounce out of you to make you a better player and a better person. You actually see yourself starting to get better when you buy into what he’s teaching you.

I would definitely have to say Frank, for one. I think Wayne (Selden) did a great job taking me under his wing. And Jamari Traylor. Wayne and Jamari were my roommates when I first got here, just teaching me the ropes and what coach likes and what he doesn’t like — just how to be aggressive and the good mentality to have playing.

I think it’s gotta go to me, for sure. I’ve got the best Snapchat in college basketball.

Q: Anything else you want to tell the people that follow you on Twitter?

Follow me on Snapchat: dtaegraham.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

