KU’s Devonté Graham takes fan questions on Bill Self, KU-Mizzou game and Snapchat

I asked Twitter followers Tuesday morning to send in questions for Kansas senior point guard Devonté Graham.

Here are Graham’s responses.

Does he still talk with Frank and has frank given him any advice for the season — Randall W. Bond (@HoltonMusicMan) October 24, 2017

I talk to Frank all the time. Advice for the season? He just told me it’s my last one. Make it memorable. Go out and kill ’em.

Over/Under on total Devonte to Udoka oops for the season. — yce (@samuraihawk) October 24, 2017

Ooh. (pause) I don’t know, what’s a good number? Thirty-five? Forty? At least one a game. We’ve got to have one a game.

What is the difference between playing with Frank and playing with Malik ? — Bryan Kelly (@BryanDeanKelly) October 24, 2017

Malik hasn’t played a game yet (laughs). That’s about it. Frank was here before I was here. He knew the culture, the experience, how to play in big games. Malik, the biggest game might have been against Mizzou. He’s going to get there, but he’s a great player too.

What aspect of his game has grown the most since coming to KU and what aspect as a person as well? — Jakejayhawk (@jakejayhawk) October 24, 2017

Aspect of my game? I think my ability to shoot and playmaking ability. We didn’t run as many ball screens (in high school and prep school) as we do here obviously, and every play, I’m coming off a ball screen or two. Just being able to make plays.

Then as a person, I think my confidence, on the court and off the court. For example, doing interviews and stuff, I used to be so nervous. I hated speaking in front of people. Now, I’m really comfortable talking in front of people, communicating with people.

Does he ever watch highlights of himself on YouTube? — Matt (@NonPhatMatt) October 24, 2017

Of course (laughs). Especially after games. They do a highlight reel. Like the Mizzou game, I probably watched that highlight probably 15, 20 times.

Does pineapple belong on pizza? — Tyler Kring (@Tykring) October 24, 2017

No.

Best celebration move after making a 3? pic.twitter.com/VoAYJyBpMv — Dan Weixeldorfer (@dan_wex) October 24, 2017

J.R. Smith. The take a knee and do the three circles. Yeah. The J.R. Smith one.

Other than AFH what other where else would he like to play in a game? — Judge Smails (@spbuck61) October 24, 2017

I would love to play at Duke and at UNC, just because of the hometown. All my family could be there and stuff like that.

favorite NBA team — Patrick Moore (@LawndryLife) October 24, 2017

My favorite NBA player is LeBron, so I guess I’m a Cavs fan.

Was Sunday's atmosphere like a Big 12 or NCAA tournament environment? — Marcus Ramirez (@TheJayhawk4ever) October 24, 2017

Yes. Maybe a little bit better than some games. It was just crazy. Seeing how the arena was split up, gold and black and crimson and blue, it was amazing.

Ask him, specifically, what makes Coach Self such a great coach? What does he have that mediocre coaches don’t? What makes him great? — David Coen (@jayhawk1956) October 24, 2017

I think how he works us. He gets every ounce out of you to make you a better player and a better person. You actually see yourself starting to get better when you buy into what he’s teaching you.

What player has been the most influential to his game in his time at Kansas? — Grant Allen (@GrantA_KC) October 24, 2017

I would definitely have to say Frank, for one. I think Wayne (Selden) did a great job taking me under his wing. And Jamari Traylor. Wayne and Jamari were my roommates when I first got here, just teaching me the ropes and what coach likes and what he doesn’t like — just how to be aggressive and the good mentality to have playing.

Who's the best at singing over their Snapchat story between DTae, LGV, Malik or Marcus Garrett? Lol — Malt (@Maltby_) October 24, 2017

I think it’s gotta go to me, for sure. I’ve got the best Snapchat in college basketball.

Q: Anything else you want to tell the people that follow you on Twitter?

Follow me on Snapchat: dtaegraham.