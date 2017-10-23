Podcast: KU-Mizzou basketball analysis and where the Jayhawks go from here

In the latest SportsBeat KC podcast episode, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by C.J. Moore as the two talk about Sunday’s Kansas-Missouri exhibition basketball game at the Sprint Center.
Kansas-Mizzou exhibition hoops recap
What are the first impressions of the Jayhawks? And how much of an issue will rebounding be for this year’s team? The two also take Twitter questions. How good will Svi Mykhailiuk be? And what are realistic expectations for KU’s big men?
Other topics include Hack-a-Doke and whether the KU-MU series should continue.
