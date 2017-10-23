KU’s Udoka Azubuike (35) swats down a shot by MU’s Blake Harris during the second half of Sunday’s Showdown for Relief exhibition game at the Sprint Center. KU beat MU 93-87.
KU’s Udoka Azubuike (35) swats down a shot by MU’s Blake Harris during the second half of Sunday’s Showdown for Relief exhibition game at the Sprint Center. KU beat MU 93-87. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
KU’s Udoka Azubuike (35) swats down a shot by MU’s Blake Harris during the second half of Sunday’s Showdown for Relief exhibition game at the Sprint Center. KU beat MU 93-87. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
Campus Corner

Campus Corner

The Star's blog on college sports, featuring Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri

Campus Corner

Podcast: KU-Mizzou basketball analysis and where the Jayhawks go from here

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 3:23 PM

In the latest SportsBeat KC podcast episode, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by C.J. Moore as the two talk about Sunday’s Kansas-Missouri exhibition basketball game at the Sprint Center.

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Kansas-Mizzou exhibition hoops recap

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

What are the first impressions of the Jayhawks? And how much of an issue will rebounding be for this year’s team? The two also take Twitter questions. How good will Svi Mykhailiuk be? And what are realistic expectations for KU’s big men?

Other topics include Hack-a-Doke and whether the KU-MU series should continue.

You can also find the latest SportsBeat KC podcasts on iTunes. Look for new KU episodes each week.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

    Kansas coach David Beaty talks to reporters following his team's 43-0 loss to TCU on Oct. 21, 2017. KU finished with 21 yards, the worst mark by an FBS team since at least 2000.

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance
Drew Lock not surprised by Emanuel Hall’s continued success 0:23

Drew Lock not surprised by Emanuel Hall’s continued success
Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns 0:43

Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns

View More Video