What’s wrong with KU’s defense? Here’s what these three plays tell us

David Beaty on QB change and getting 'outcoached ... outplayed' by Texas Tech Kansas football coach David Beaty answers questions from reporters following his team's 65-19 loss to Texas Tech on Oct. 7, 2017. Kansas football coach David Beaty answers questions from reporters following his team's 65-19 loss to Texas Tech on Oct. 7, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

