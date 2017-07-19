KU basketball’s top 10 plays of the season

It’s only two weeks until the Kansas men’s basketball team starts its exhibition trip in Italy, but before looking ahead to next season, let’s take one final look back.
With help from some suggestions from Twitter, here is my list of KU basketball’s top 10 plays from the 2016-17 season:
10. Landen Lucas chases down Ish Wainright to help preserve win
What a play from Landen Lucas. Goes from on the ground to getting a hand up in the face of what looked like a wide-open Baylor 3. #kubball pic.twitter.com/ga00QWmnHE— Chris Lilly (@wibwChrisLilly) February 2, 2017
In one of the season’s key moments, Lucas came up big because he hustled.
9. Tyler Self sends teammates into frenzy against UC Davis
Bill Self's son hits 3, Kansas bench loses its mind. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LLIvBSoWUg— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2017
Other plays were more important but few were more memorable than this NCAA Tournament three-pointer that helped Tyler make CBS’s “One Shining Moment” montage.
8. Josh Jackson somehow hits Svi Mykhailiuk with bounce pass
Even on replay, it’s difficult to figure out how Jackson squeezed this pass through so many defenders.
7. Frank Mason reverses against Stanford
Here's Frank Mason on his insane layup that went in against Stanford. He still can't believe it did! #kubball pic.twitter.com/xarks6xQan— Chris Lilly (@wibwChrisLilly) December 6, 2016
Even Mason admitted afterwards he wasn’t sure how he made this off-balance shot.
6. Vick puts in 360 dunk vs. Purdue
LaGerald Vick throws down the 360! pic.twitter.com/W2wZDEiM6h— Jayhawk Video (@JayhawkVideo) March 24, 2017
This dunk also led to an awesome photo from our own Rich Sugg.
5. Josh Jackson throws down against UAB
SportsCenter: Who's ready to get their Josh Jackson rookie posters? #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/5RtiuxCnxc— Jim Harris (@JHarrisSports) June 23, 2017
I love the end of the video, as the KU fan on the left looks like he legitimately feels bad for the UAB player who was dunked on.
4. Svi Mykhailiuk gives KU walk-off victory
A travel? Yes.
Svi picked up his dribble there and shot it there. pic.twitter.com/29NDvwdKmK— Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) January 4, 2017
But still one of the season’s biggest moments nonetheless.
3. Jayhawks turn into Harlem Globetrotters in overtime against West Virginia
Jackson makes a pass from his backside before Graham goes behind-the-back-into-crossover-dribble for the three-pointer in overtime. The signature moment from KU’s comeback victory.
2. Frank Mason comes from out of bounds to get steal against Kansas State
This Frank Mason steal. Too bad he missed the layup.#kubball pic.twitter.com/Ypw3Lo4AcG— Jeff Brack (@jeffbrack) July 18, 2017
He took out a reporter, chair and laptop on a leap out of bounds, but that didn’t stop Mason from hustling back for one of the best plays of KU’s season.
1. Frank Mason game-winner against Duke
The top highlight of Mason’s national player of the year campaign.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
