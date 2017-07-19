Kansas guard Frank Mason III scores to break a tie with 1.8 seconds left in an NCAA college basketball game against Duke on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in New York. Kansas won 77-75.
July 19, 2017 1:08 PM

KU basketball’s top 10 plays of the season

By Jesse Newell

It’s only two weeks until the Kansas men’s basketball team starts its exhibition trip in Italy, but before looking ahead to next season, let’s take one final look back.

With help from some suggestions from Twitter, here is my list of KU basketball’s top 10 plays from the 2016-17 season:

10. Landen Lucas chases down Ish Wainright to help preserve win

In one of the season’s key moments, Lucas came up big because he hustled.

9. Tyler Self sends teammates into frenzy against UC Davis

Other plays were more important but few were more memorable than this NCAA Tournament three-pointer that helped Tyler make CBS’s “One Shining Moment” montage.

8. Josh Jackson somehow hits Svi Mykhailiuk with bounce pass

Even on replay, it’s difficult to figure out how Jackson squeezed this pass through so many defenders.

7. Frank Mason reverses against Stanford

Even Mason admitted afterwards he wasn’t sure how he made this off-balance shot.

6. Vick puts in 360 dunk vs. Purdue

This dunk also led to an awesome photo from our own Rich Sugg.

5. Josh Jackson throws down against UAB

I love the end of the video, as the KU fan on the left looks like he legitimately feels bad for the UAB player who was dunked on.

4. Svi Mykhailiuk gives KU walk-off victory

A travel? Yes.

But still one of the season’s biggest moments nonetheless.

3. Jayhawks turn into Harlem Globetrotters in overtime against West Virginia

Jackson makes a pass from his backside before Graham goes behind-the-back-into-crossover-dribble for the three-pointer in overtime. The signature moment from KU’s comeback victory.

2. Frank Mason comes from out of bounds to get steal against Kansas State

He took out a reporter, chair and laptop on a leap out of bounds, but that didn’t stop Mason from hustling back for one of the best plays of KU’s season.

1. Frank Mason game-winner against Duke

The top highlight of Mason’s national player of the year campaign.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

