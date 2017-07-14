File photo
The Star's blog on college sports, featuring Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri

July 14, 2017 4:24 PM

Podcast: Will ‘Elam Ending’ change basketball as we know it?

On the latest SportsBeat KC podcast, the Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell is joined by C.J. Moore, as the two bring on special guest Nick Elam — inventor of basketball’s “Elam Ending.”

So what is it exactly? And what are some of the positives it could bring to today’s game? Elam also talks about how he came up with the idea, speaks about both pros and cons and gives his hopes for his idea after it was adopted by The Basketball Tournament last month.

You can also find the latest SportsBeat KC podcasts on iTunes. Look for new KU episodes each week.

