Podcast: KU basketball mailbag, summer edition

On the latest SportsBeat KC podcast, the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell is joined by C.J. Moore as the two take on KU basketball summer mailbag questions.
Which team would make the best non-conference foe for the Jayhawks? And will this be Mitch Lightfoot's year to emerge? The two also discuss Bill Self's recruiting record, Devonté Graham's role and the biggest obstacle (besides depth) that the Jayhawks will face next season.
You can also find the latest SportsBeat KC podcasts on iTunes. Look for new KU episodes each week.
Comments