Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr., the nation's top-rated player in the Class of 2017. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star
July 04, 2017 3:45 PM

Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr. near-unanimous No. 1 pick in 2018 NBA mock drafts

By Tod Palmer

tpalmer@kcstar.com

SB Nation just had to be different.

Among seven way-too-early 2018 NBA Drafts, Missouri’s prize incoming freshman forward is projected to go No. 1 overall or is listed as the top available player on six lists.

The lone exception, SB Nation, lists Real Madrid forward Luka Doncic as the top prospect for next June’s draft with Porter second on the list.

Porter hasn’t ruled out playing more than one season for the Tigers, but it seems unlikely he’d stay if he remains the draft’s top prospect.

Porter’s father, Michael Porter Sr., is an assistant coach on Cuonzo Martin’s staff and his younger brother, Jontay Porter, has committed to Mizzou and will make a decision about graduating early, reclassifying and enrolling for the fall semester next month.

The Tigers had nine players drafted from 2000-14, but Jordan Clarkson was the last player taken more than three years ago.

A (way too) early look at the 2017-18 Missouri Tigers basketball team

Star beat writer Tod Palmer breaks down what new coach Cuonzo Martin and Mizzou might look like next season.

Tod Palmer and Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

Here’s a rundown of 2018 mock drafts and top prospect lists, including Porter’s status:

CBSSports.com: No. 1 to the Celtics

NBC Sports/Yahoo!: No. 1 overall

Sports Illustrated: No. 1 overall

Bleacher Report: No. 1 to the Kings

DraftExpress.com: No. 1 overall

NBADraft.net: No. 1 to the Nets

SB Nation: No. 2 overall

Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer

