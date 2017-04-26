Campus Corner

April 26, 2017 3:11 PM

Podcast: KU transfer talk, plus a look back at preseason predictions

On the latest SportBeat KC podcast, The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell is joined by C.J. Moore as the two discuss the latest news about the Kansas basketball team.

What should fans expect from Memphis transfers Dedric and K.J. Lawson? And what about Cal's Charlie Moore? The guys also look back at their preseason wagers and take Twitter questions. Can Devonté Graham step into a Frank Mason-like role? Will KU stick with “small ball?” Discussion also includes bathroom renovations and fast-food tacos.

