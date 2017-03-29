Landing a McDonald’s All-American not that common for Mizzou

When Michael Porter Jr. suits up for the Missouri men’s basketball team next season, he’ll join a select group.
Porter will become the seventh McDonald’s All-American in Tigers history — joining Paseo Academy graduate and Kansas City native Anthony Peeler (1988), Travon Bryant (2000), Derrick Chievous (1984), Alex Oriakhi (2009), Steve Stipanovich (1979) and Albert White (1995).
Peeler, Chievous and Stipanovich signed with MU out of high school.
White transferred from Michigan after his freshman season, playing two seasons with the Tigers, and Oriakhi was a graduate-student transfer from Connecticut in 2012-13.
Adding a McDonald’s All-American to the roster is no big deal for some programs, but it’s a huge coup for Missouri.
The Show-Me State has produced 12 McDonald’s All-Americans, but only two signed with the Tigers.
Arkansas and Florida have signed as many McDonald’s All-Americans from the state as Mizzou.
By contrast, Kansas has landed five of the eight McDonald’s All-Americans from the Sunflower State and boasts 39 McDonald’s All-Americans overall, including Billy Preston this season, according to the event’s alumni list.
Kansas State has had three McDonald’s All-Americans, while Wichita State has had two.
MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICANS FROM MISSOURI
Player Year High school (Hometown) College
Bradley Beal 2011 Chaminade (Creve Coeur) Florida
Tyler Hansbrough 2005 Poplar Bluff North Carolina
Derek Hood 1995 Central (Kansas City) Arkansas
Larry Hughes 1997 Christian Brothers College (St. Louis) Saint Louis
Joe Kleine 1980 Slater Arkansas
David Lee 2001 Chaminade (St. Louis) Florida
Anthony Peeler 1988 Paseo Academy (Kansas City) Missouri
Ryan Robertson 1995 St. Charles West Kansas
JaRon Rush 1998 Pembroke Hill (Kansas City) UCLA
Steve Stipanovich 1979 DeSmet (St. Louis) Missouri
Jayson Tatum 2016 Chaminade (St. Louis) Duke
Loren Woods 1996 Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis) Arizona
MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICANS FROM KANSAS
Player Year High school (Hometown) College
Antoine Carr 1979 Wichita Heights Wichita State
Greg Dreiling 1981 Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (Wichita) Kansas
Perry Ellis 2012 Wichita Heights Kansas
Danny Manning 1984 Lawrence Kansas
Ricky Ross 1979 Wichita Heights Tulsa
Aubrey Sherrod 1981 Wichita Heights Wichita State
Wayne Simien 2001 Leavenworth Kansas
Darnell Valentine 1977 Wichita Heights Kansas
