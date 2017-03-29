Campus Corner

March 29, 2017 4:29 PM

Landing a McDonald’s All-American not that common for Mizzou

Campus Corner

The Star's blog on college sports, featuring Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri

By Tod Palmer

tpalmer@kcstar.com

CHICAGO

When Michael Porter Jr. suits up for the Missouri men’s basketball team next season, he’ll join a select group.

Porter will become the seventh McDonald’s All-American in Tigers history — joining Paseo Academy graduate and Kansas City native Anthony Peeler (1988), Travon Bryant (2000), Derrick Chievous (1984), Alex Oriakhi (2009), Steve Stipanovich (1979) and Albert White (1995).

Peeler, Chievous and Stipanovich signed with MU out of high school.

White transferred from Michigan after his freshman season, playing two seasons with the Tigers, and Oriakhi was a graduate-student transfer from Connecticut in 2012-13.

Adding a McDonald’s All-American to the roster is no big deal for some programs, but it’s a huge coup for Missouri.

The Show-Me State has produced 12 McDonald’s All-Americans, but only two signed with the Tigers.

Arkansas and Florida have signed as many McDonald’s All-Americans from the state as Mizzou.

By contrast, Kansas has landed five of the eight McDonald’s All-Americans from the Sunflower State and boasts 39 McDonald’s All-Americans overall, including Billy Preston this season, according to the event’s alumni list.

Kansas State has had three McDonald’s All-Americans, while Wichita State has had two.

MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICANS FROM MISSOURI

Player Year High school (Hometown) College

Bradley Beal 2011 Chaminade (Creve Coeur) Florida

Tyler Hansbrough 2005 Poplar Bluff North Carolina

Derek Hood 1995 Central (Kansas City) Arkansas

Larry Hughes 1997 Christian Brothers College (St. Louis) Saint Louis

Joe Kleine 1980 Slater Arkansas

David Lee 2001 Chaminade (St. Louis) Florida

Anthony Peeler 1988 Paseo Academy (Kansas City) Missouri

Ryan Robertson 1995 St. Charles West Kansas

JaRon Rush 1998 Pembroke Hill (Kansas City) UCLA

Steve Stipanovich 1979 DeSmet (St. Louis) Missouri

Jayson Tatum 2016 Chaminade (St. Louis) Duke

Loren Woods 1996 Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis) Arizona

MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICANS FROM KANSAS

Player Year High school (Hometown) College

Antoine Carr 1979 Wichita Heights Wichita State

Greg Dreiling 1981 Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (Wichita) Kansas

Perry Ellis 2012 Wichita Heights Kansas

Danny Manning 1984 Lawrence Kansas

Ricky Ross 1979 Wichita Heights Tulsa

Aubrey Sherrod 1981 Wichita Heights Wichita State

Wayne Simien 2001 Leavenworth Kansas

Darnell Valentine 1977 Wichita Heights Kansas

Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer

Related content

Campus Corner

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cuonzo Martin talks about tough upbringing in East St. Louis, beating cancer

View more video

Sports Videos