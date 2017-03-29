Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr. confirms he’s dating actress Madison Pettis

Life’s good for Michael Porter Jr.
It’s not just because he’s returning home to play for the Missouri men’s basketball team, a commitment he announced Friday on Twitter.
He’s happy about being reunited with his older sisters, Bri and Cierra, who stayed behind with the Tigers women’s basketball team when the rest of the family moved to Seattle last year.
Porter Jr.’s also pumped at the prospect of playing for his father, Michael Porter Sr., who will serve as an assistant coach for MU under Cuonzo Martin.
But there’s still another reason for Porter Jr. to smile.
He’s dating former Disney Channel actress Madison Pettis, a relationship he confirmed Tuesday during media day for the McDonald’s All-American Game at Chicago’s United Center.
Views @TheMPJ1 pic.twitter.com/czXDmTjw31— Madison Pettis (@madisonpettis) February 27, 2017
So, how did Porter Jr. and Pettis meet?
“She told me not to share that story,” Porter Jr. said with a laugh.
Pettis, a native of Arlington, Texas, is best known for her role as Sophie Martinez on the Disney Channel’s “Cory in the House.”
Her first big break came as Peyton Kelly in the 2007 film “The Game Plan,” starring opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Porter Jr., who was committed to Washington before coach Lorenzo Romar was fired two weeks ago, said the two share a relaxed relationship.
“Part of it has to do with, she’s in the public eye and I’m in the public eye,” he said. “We realize that we’re both busy people, so we don’t have to always be texting. I could just give her a phone call at night and she’ll be fine with it.”
Porter Jr. led Father Tolton Catholic High in Columbia to a Missouri Class 3 title last spring before moving to Seattle when Porter Sr. became an assistant coach on Romar’s staff with the Huskies.
Earlier this month, Porter Jr. led Nathan Hale High to a Washington Class 3A crown.
The Raiders finished 29-0 and are ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Super 25 boys’ basketball poll.
Porter Jr. subsequently was chosen as the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks as a senior.
