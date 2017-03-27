Michael Porter Jr. has ‘big plans’ for Mizzou next season

Michael Porter Jr. explained his decision to commit to Missouri in a short blog Monday for USA Today.
Porter Jr., who is in Chicago for the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday, reiterated that Columbia is home.
“I’ve shot more shots at Mizzou Arena than I can count,” said Porter Jr., a 6-foot-9 forward ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2017 recruiting class by ESPN and Rivals.
Porter Jr. — who confirmed that playing for his father, new Tigers assistant Michael Porter Sr., was a huge draw — also indicated that’s busy on the recruiting trail, so to speak.
“I’m definitely expecting next year to be a big year for us and people don’t know this, but I’ve got some big plans,” he said. “I’m working behind the scenes to make 2017-18 be a big year for Missouri basketball! I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people.”
Porter Jr., who helped lead Father Tolton Catholic to the 2016 Missouri Class 3 state title and Nathan Hale High to the 2017 Washington Class 3A state title, went on to say that he’s not accustomed to losing and doesn’t “expect to start (losing) next year.”
Read the entire blog post here.
