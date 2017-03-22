Purdue’s Isaac Haas on Ivan Drago comparison: ‘I look like him’

One look at Purdue center Isaac Haas had Bill Self referencing the 1984 film “Rocky IV.”
The Kansas basketball coach thinks Haas, a 7-foot-2, 290-pound center from Hokes Bluff, Ala., looks strikingly similar to one of the movie’s main characters — Ivan Drago, a super-sized Russian boxer who threatens to end Rocky Balboa’s time as the best boxer in the world.
Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren, is made famous by the catchphrase “If he dies, he dies,” which he says about the other boxers he fights.
Haas likes the comparison. People have been making it his entire life.
“I look like him,” Haas said. “I am built like that guy. The only difference is I play basketball and he fights.”
Haas has never tried his hand in a boxing ring, but he said he is a fan of the Rocky film franchise, which stars Sylvester Stallone.
“I have watched all of them many times,” Haas said. “I love them.”
