Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin recalls Purdue’s 1994 Sweet 16 win over Kansas

6:06 Cuonzo Martin introduced as Missouri men's basketball coach Pause

1:56 Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin responds to question about Porter family

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

3:14 Mizzou's J'den Cox speaks about his third NCAA title

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

0:55 KU's early thoughts on Purdue: 'They're huge'

1:18 Overland Park residents describe massive fire