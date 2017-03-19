Quick scout: Will KU’s small edges add up against Michigan State?

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia Pause

2:49 Josh Jackson to face Tom Izzo's Michigan State team that wanted him to be a Spartan

2:57 KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges'

1:10 Ten-month-old twins Landon and Lucas meet ... KU's Landen Lucas

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:26 KU's Tyler Self says he didn't know score on his three-pointer

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

0:40 Bob Huggins: Can't put KU at line that many times

1:05 Landen Lucas explains adjustments to KU's practice schedule