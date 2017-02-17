Quick scout: KU has plenty of Vegas believers against Baylor

Before every KU men’s basketball game, The Star’s Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction.
Saturday’s game: No. 3 Kansas at No. 4 Baylor, noon at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas (CBS)
Opponent’s record: 22-4
KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 8
Point spread: Baylor by 1 1/2
All statistics from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and Synergy Sports Technology. KenPom stats also only include Division I competition.
3 Strengths
▪ Rim protection: Only 20 percent of opposing shots against Baylor have come at the rim — the second-lowest mark nationally. The Bears also have the best two-point percentage defense in the Big 12, holding league foes to 45 percent shooting inside.
▪ Rebounding ... both ends: The Bears lead the Big 12 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage since conference play began.
▪ Transition defense: Baylor ranks 31st nationally in its ability to discourage transition attempts by opponents. KU’s offense has been lethal on fast breaks this year, so this is a nice strength for the Bears to have in this particular matchup.
3 Weaknesses
▪ Turnovers ... both ends: Baylor is last in Big 12 play in both offensive and defensive turnover percentage. This has had an especially large impact on the team’s offense, which has hovered around league average in conference play.
▪ Perimeter shooting: The Bears shoot fewer threes than an average NCAA team and also are just below average at 34.9-percent accuracy. Outside of guard Manu Lecomte, the team has had few reliable three-point threats.
▪ Shot selection: Forty-one percent of Baylor’s shots this year have been mid-range jumpers — the 11th-highest split nationally. Though the Bears have decent accuracy on those shots (43 percent), that’s still an inefficient overall play.
3 Players to Watch
Six-foot-10 forward Johnathan Motley (No. 5)
Plus: Fourth in KenPom’s player of the year standings
Plus: Unquestioned go-to guy offensively
Plus: Well above average shooter at rim and in mid-range
Plus: Great rebounder on both ends
Plus: Draws fouls often and is 71 percent shooter at line
Minus: Has only attempted 20 threes this year, making six
5-foot-11 guard Manu Lecomte (No. 20)
Plus: Shoots threes often and has made 43 percent
Plus: Team’s best passer
Plus: Gets to line decent amount and is 81 percent shooter there
Minus: Turnover prone
Minus: Does not get many shot attempts at rim
7-foot forward Jo Lual-Acuil (No. 0)
Plus: Elite shot-blocker
Plus: Strong rebounder on both ends
Plus: Makes 82 percent of shots at rim
Minus: Not a go-to guy offensively
Minus: Poor free-throw shooter
Prediction
KU continues to get plenty of respect from bettors.
The Jayhawks are 8-15-1 against the spread this year — and 0-3-1 in their last four games — yet they are only 1 1/2-point underdogs against Baylor despite KenPom’s projection giving the Bears a four-point edge.
There are reasons to like Baylor’s matchup against KU. The team gets back in transition well, which is a big key against this particular KU offense. The Bears’ offensive weakness of turning it over also isn’t likely to be exploited because the Jayhawks don’t pressure like many other Big 12 teams do.
Baylor has struggled to get to the free-throw line this year, though, which means playing at home might not be the same advantage as other teams have. The Bears defense also can be beaten if teams penetrate to pass, and this KU team certainly has enough three-point shooting to be successful executing this particular gameplan.
No surprise, but this looks like another close game for KU. The Jayhawks are 9-1 in Big 12 contests decided by single digits, and even against a great team on the road, it’s tough to pick against this particular team in those circumstances.
So I won’t.
Kansas 70, Baylor 67
Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Kansas
Hawk to Rock
Josh Jackson has been the key to KU’s zone offense all year, showing some of his best playmaking and passing after receiving the ball in the high post. The freshman should be in line for another big offensive game Saturday, as he’ll likely be KU’s top offensive threat when the Bears go to their Amoeba zone.
Last game prediction: Kansas 77, West Virginia 76 (Actual: KU 84-80, OT)
2016-17 record vs. spread: 11-12-1
Last three seasons’ record vs. spread: 52-39-3
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments