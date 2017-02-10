Film study: Breaking down Missouri’s 2018 in-state class

The Show-Me State is loaded with talent in the 2018 recruiting class.
The Missouri football program knows it needs to make hay for the sake of the program’s future mining that talent.
It’s a rare opportunity in-state for the Tigers, who have already offered 10 players in the 2018 class from within the state’s borders.
Here’s a breakdown of Missouri’s top-12 football prospects set to be seniors next fall:
TOP 2018 FOOTBALL PROSPECTS IN MISSOURI
1. WR Kamryn Babb, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis)
Height/weight: 6-1/189 pounds
247 Sports (ranking): Four stars (No. 1 Missouri; No. 3 WR; No. 23 overall)
ESPN (ranking): Four stars (No. 1 Missouri; No. 22 WR; No. 117 overall)
Rivals (ranking): Four stars (No. 2 Missouri; No. 11 WR; No. 68 overall)
Scout (ranking): Four stars (No. 2 Missouri; No. 12 WR; No. 84 overall)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
Analysis: Excellent athlete with good size. Possesses the quickness, strength, balance and vision to stitch clown suits for defenders in the open field. He also has enough speed to pull away, out-running an angle to the edge or winning a footrace down the sideline. Shows terrific hands with an ability to high-point throws and adjust when a pass is off target plus advanced route-running for a high school player. Used some in the Wildcat formation, making plays off a direct snap in the backfield. Defensively, Babb’s recovery speed, ball skills and tackling were very good.
2. DT Michael Thompson, Parkway North (St. Louis)
Height/weight: 6-4/277
247 Sports (ranking): Four stars (No. 2 Missouri; No. 7 DT; No. 45 overall)
ESPN (ranking): Four stars (No. 2 Missouri; No. 16 DT; No. 213 overall)
Rivals (ranking): Four stars (No. 3 Missouri; No. 5 DT; No. 92 overall)
Scout (ranking): Four stars (No. 1 Missouri; No. 2 DT; No. 22 overall)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M.
Analysis: Big and physical, Thompson plays with a high motor and is an imposing two-way player. He’s certainly athletic enough to remain on defense at the NCAA Division I level. Played primarily end as a junior last season but should be able to man the middle after getting into a collegiate workout/nutrition program. Offensively, he blocks angry from the left tackle with the athletic ability to get downfield and pancake smaller players in space. Could easily develop into a Power Five left tackle as well with his mass and long arms.
3. DT Trevor Trout, Chaminade (St. Louis)
Height/weight: 6-3/305
247 Sports (ranking): Four stars (No. 4 Missouri; No. 21 DT; No. 233 overall)
ESPN (ranking): Four stars (No. 3 Missouri; No. 20 DT; No. 236 overall)
Rivals (ranking): Four stars (No. 1 Missouri; No. 2 DT; No. 32 overall)
Scout (ranking): Four stars (No. 3 Missouri; No. 7 DT; No. 91 overall)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.
Analysis: Shows tremendous quickness, especially for his size, and a knack for shedding blocks. He always winds up around the ball and flashes an ability to collapse the pocket and rush the passer. He’s got ideal size for a Power Five defensive tackle with his height and mass. Trout’s football IQ allows him to diagnose plays well and consistently be in the proper position. Made 60 tackles with four sacks in nine games, impressive numbers for an interior defensive lineman. Played some offensive line as well.
4. DE Ronnie Perkins, Lutheran North (St. Louis)
Height/weight: 6-4/245
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 6 Missouri; No. 16 weak-side DE; No. 440 overall)
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 5 Missouri; No. 16 strong-side DE)
Scout (ranking): Four stars (No. 4 Missouri; No. 12 DE; No. 145 overall)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
Analysis: Played all over on the defensive line and consistently created havoc with penetration. His speed and frame make him ideally suited as a Power Five defensive end. Excellent motor in pursuit. He seems to be a kid who just loves playing football. Good functional strength for his size and plays with a nastiness to his game, especially on special teams. His skills as a tight end, including good hands and a nimble running style are eye-catching to see on tape. It really highlights his impressive athletic ability.
5. DE Daniel Carson, William Chrisman
Height/weight: 6-5/260
247 Sports (ranking): n/a
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 6 Missouri; No. 17 strong-side DE)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi and Oklahoma.
Analysis: He is a menace rushing the passer, displaying incredible closing speed in pursuit on tape. Carson played both inside and outside on the Bears’ defensive line, but probably fits more as a defensive end at the next level with his frame and quickness. He’ll need to continue developing strength, but already has the height and bulk to dominate the position at the next level.
6. WR/CB Mario Goodrich, Lee’s Summit West
Height/weight: 6-2/180
247 Sports (ranking): n/a
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Four stars (No. 4 Missouri; No. 15 athlete; No. 188 overall)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Carolina State.
Analysis: Wow, he’s fast, but he’s also got fantastic hands, excellent awareness and an ability to transition at high speed. Goodrich is an excellent prospect at cornerback and has added value as a dynamic return specialist, too. Every time he touches the ball, he’s a threat to go the distance, which is why — coupled with a tall frame — a lot of teams are interested in him as an offensive weapon. On tape, Goodrich can be seen running away from guys with ease.
7. S/WR Dallas Craddieth, Hazelwood Central (Florissant)
Height/weight: 6-1/187
247 Sports (ranking): Four stars (No. 3 Missouri; No. 35 WR; No. 227 overall)
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 8 Missouri; No. 26 S)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Syracuse and Wisconsin.
Analysis: He already looks good in black and gold and is an instinctive, fearless thumper at safety. He has terrific cover skills in the slot, but also can make plays downfield or near the line of scrimmage in run support. He’s a sure-tackler with good instincts. His length makes him a prototypical player MU co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Ryan Walters wants for the defense. Offensively, Craddieth isn’t afraid to work in traffic. He also is a big-threat with his speed, though probably elite at the top end, and ability to quickly change direction. Brings added value as a return specialist.
8. QB Kaleb Eleby, Pattonville (Maryland Heights)
Height/weight: 6-1/185
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 7 Missouri; No. 22 pro-style QB; No. 445 overall)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 4 Missouri; No. 14 dual-threat QB; No. 296 overall)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 7 Missouri; No. 13 dual-threat QB)
Scout (ranking): n/a
Current Power Five offers: Illinois and Iowa State.
Analysis: Doesn’t have a Missouri offer, but he does have solid downfield accuracy. Even more impressive is Eleby’s athleticism, which allows him to extend plays and makes high-quality throws on the run. He shows occasional zip but also tends to loop throws toward the boundary, which could be problematic against next-level boundary corners. Good pocket presence and poise with an ability to make plays with his feet. The big knock on Eleby will be his less-than-ideal size, but there’s no question he’s an NCAA Division I athlete.
9. DL Daniel Parker Jr., Blue Springs
Height/weight: 6-4/245
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 5 Missouri; No. 14 Strong-side DE; No. 434 overall)
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 9 Missouri; No. 28 DT)
Scout (ranking): n/a
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas and Nebraska.
Analysis: Parker briefly committed to Missouri last summer before re-opening his recruitment. He’s also a highly regarded offensive line prospect, who didn’t allow a sack and was credited with 68 pancake blocks last season. Parker, who played primarily right tackle last season, is uber-athletic, moves well in space with tremendous power and seems to relish finishing blocks. He’s got a mean streak, especially firing off the ball as a run-blocker, but needs to refine his pass-set, perfecting his balance.
10. LB Ayodele Adeoye, Ritenour (St. Louis)
Height/weight: 6-2/225
247 Sports (ranking): n/a
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): n/a
Scout (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, LSU and Mississippi.
Analysis: Dogged in pursuit and announces his presence with authority when he meets the ball-carrier. He played middle linebacker as a junior, but he probably projects as an outside linebacker at the next level. Effective on the blitz getting after the quarterback. He’s got good speed, instincts and communicates well on the field in addition to being a sure-tackler. May need time to learn coverage skills at the next level, but the physical tools are there.
11. WR Cameron Brown, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis)
Height/weight: 6-1/175
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 8 Missouri; No. 81 WR; No. 506 overall)
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Current Power Five offers: Missouri, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.
Analysis: He might be “the other receiver” for Christian Brothers College and certainly benefits from the attention Camryn Babb draws, but Brown is a fantastic pass-catcher in his own right. He’s got speed, accelerates well and shows strong body control and concentration. He can take the top off a defense and runs routes well with good size and hands. Scored 11 touchdowns with 1,023 yards last fall, adding four interceptions on defense. As a cornerback, he shows great instincts and uses that superior acceleration to break quickly on short/intermediate passes.
12. CB Devin Haney, Park Hill
Height/weight: 6-3/175
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 9 Missouri; No. 84 CB; No. 855 overall)
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 10 Missouri; No. 33 CB)
Scout (ranking): n/a
Current offers: Northern Illinois, Northwest Missouri State and South Dakota State.
Analysis: Blessed with very good speed and length plus rock-solid ball skills. He’s an instinctive player, who reads and understands the game well. Good body control and quick hips suggest he can remain a boundary cornerback in college, though Mizzou as of now hasn’t offered him. He was left on an island a lot for the Trojans and needs to improve his ability to locate the ball at times, but he breaks well when the play is in front of him and competes hard to break up passes. Haney is a willing tackler, who finished his junior season with 49 tackles, five interceptions, 26 passes defended and two forced fumbles.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
