Mizzou: National Signing Day central

2017 Missouri football signings
SIGNED WEDNESDAY
DT Rashad Brandon, ASA CC (Brooklyn, N.Y.)/St. Anthony’s (Jersey City, N.J.) — 9:43 a.m.
Height/weight: 6-3/315
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 100 JC; No. 14 JC DT)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 8 JC DT)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 96 JC)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 75 JC)
Chose Mizzou over: Mississippi, Idaho, Marshall, Temple and Alabama-Birmingham.
Analysis: For his size, Brandon is exceptionally fast and agile. He’s an active interior defender with good lateral movement and up-field burst. Brandon is strong enough to fight through double-teams and quick enough to make plays in the backfield against the run and pass. With defensive tackle being a position of need for Mizzou, he’ll be expected to provide immediate help with the rotation.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/5120820/57fdb4b53bd81415bcb972fa' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
WR O’shae Clark, Cypress (Texas) Springs — 9:20 a.m.
Recruited by: DeMontie Cross
Height/weight: 5-8/154
247 Sports (ranking): n/a
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Two stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): n/a
Chose Mizzou over: Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern.
Analysis: Big-time playmaker, who earned Texas Class 6A all-state first-team honors after racking up 70 catches for 1,736 yards and 18 touchdowns in only 10 games. That’s seven catches and nearly 174 yards, taking more than a quarter of his receptions to the house. He also scored a rushing touchdown and added scores on kickoff and interception returns. Watch Clark’s film. You won’t regret it. He was a late qualifier and was set to sign with Southeastern Louisiana of the Football Championship Subdivision before the Tigers came through with a late offer. It’s a little bit like Dimetrios Mason’s surprise commitment last year, which worked out pretty well. Size is a concern projecting his durability in the SEC, but he’s a slippery playmaker and should be fun to watch.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/3304657/57fd0da090f99316d8a01908' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
QB Taylor Powell, Fayetteville (Ark.) — 9:02 a.m.
Recruited by: Josh Heupel
Height/weight: 6-1/189
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 32 Pro-style QB; No. 6 Arkansas)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 22 QB-Pocket Passer; No. 5 Arkansas)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 29 QB)
Chose Mizzou over: Wake Forest, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others.
Analysis: Originally committed to Wake Forest, the addition of Powell helps offset the loss of backup quarterback Marvin Zanders, who transferred to Virginia. Powell, who threw for 113 career touchdowns and was Arkansas’ Mr. Football as well as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, led Fayetteville to back-to-back Class 7A state titles. He has a good base and an extremely accurate arm with enough athleticism to move well in the pocket, eluding the rush and extending plays. Powell isn’t a true dual-threat, but he can make occasional plays in the run game if needed.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/1374780/5828cd4b688ec515a8c1664b' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Dekany (Spring, Texas) — 8:58 a.m.
Height/weight: 6-0/185
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 107 S; No. 197 Texas)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 96 S; No. 185 Texas)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Two stars (n/a)
Chose Mizzou over: Louisiana at Monroe, North Texas, Rice, Texas-San Antonio and Tulane.
Analysis: Bledsoe played a lot of man coverage in the slot and some zone in high school. He’s a high-effort guy, who might benefit from a redshirt year to develop but could become a useful player as a box safety. Bledsoe has good length and strength coupled with good instincts against the run. His coverage skills need refinement, but he has above-average physicality. Bledsoe’s speed shows up more on special teams as a punt-return specialist, especially when he gets in the open field and can stride more.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/4487278/5721d99dbd746d007c7b95ef' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
TE Logan Christopherson, Lemont (Ill.) — 8:54 a.m.
Recruited by: Joe Jon Finley
Height/weight: 6-6/225
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 38 TE; No. 13 Illinois)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 21 TE-Y; No. 12 Illinois)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 28 Illinois)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 44 TE)
Chose Mizzou over: Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Syracuse and others.
Analysis: Christopherson played in the slot and attached to the line during his prep career, showing ferocity as a blocker and soft hands as a pass-catcher. He’s reminiscent of Sean Culkin, the only senior starter the Tigers’ offense will lose entering the 2017 season. Christopherson has the size and speed to emerge as a valuable target up the seam and in the red zone during his career. With four scholarship tight ends on the roster — including fellow Illinois native Albert Okwuegbunam and Brendan Scales, who both redshirted last season — Christopherson probably is a redshirt candidate, but he will benefit greatly from a year of physical development.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/2965308/580e4918bd7520295420644c' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
DT Kobie Whiteside, Alief Taylor (Houston) — 8:49 a.m.
Recruited by: Brick Haley
Height/weight: 6-1/298
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 94 DT; No. 214 Texas)
ESPN (ranking): n/a
Rivals (ranking): Two stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Chose Mizzou over: Illinois, Bowling Green, Colorado State, New Mexico, Texas-San Antonio and Texas State.
Analysis: Whiteside is an under-the-radar recruit, but he’s Texas strong and surprisingly agile for a player of his mass. He plugs the whole gap when he lines up, but has enough quickness to be a disruptive force in the backfield with penetration. He’s probably better against as a run-stuffer than an interior pass-rusher and is a sure-tackler. Whiteside also played offensive tackle on occasion.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/3892538/5825dea311fa7f5f48d06c22' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
DE Chris Turner, Hammond (La.) — 8:40 a.m.
Height/weight: 6-4/225
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 67 WDE; No. 48 Louisiana)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 102 DE; No. 47 Louisiana)
Rivals (ranking): Two stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 91 DE)
Chose Mizzou over: Arkansas, Ball State, Louisiana Tech, Troy, Tulane and others.
Analysis: Turner plays with a high motor and shows an affinity for getting to the quarterback with above-average speed in a long, lean frame. He needs to add weight and strength, making him a redshirt candidate in 2017. Turner needs to refine his technique, learning to maintain the proper pad level, and concentrate on building lower-body strength, which will allow him to set the edge against SEC-caliber tackles. But that motor gives him significant upside.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/2829731/57cc2fa17bd2f51a545aedc0' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
CB Terry Petry, Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas) — 8:34 a.m.
Height/weight: 5-10/162
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 63 CB; No. 97 Texas)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 69 athlete; No. 119 Texas)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 42 CB; No. 65 Texas)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 76 CB)
Chose Mizzou over: Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas-San Antonio.
Analysis: Originally committed to Houston, Petry has good hips and good hands, allowing him to cover deep downfield and make a play on the ball in the air. He’s a bit undersized for a cornerback, but Missouri’s had good luck with players of a similar frame, including Aarion Penton and E.J. Gaines. Petry has excellent speed, but needs to add weight to be effective against the run and in press technique. He also played some wide receiver and returned kicks in high school, flashing game-breaking ability and excellent hands at that position as well. Might be a candidate to switch to wide receiver if size becomes an issue on defense. Averaged 24 yards per reception with 73 catches for 1,751 yards and 24 touchdowns during his Ridge Point career.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/2914201/584a378e5b3cd928985b82d8' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
S Tyree Gillespie, Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) — 8:30 a.m.
Height/weight: 6-1/200
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 144 S; No. 300 Florida)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 92 athlete; No. 240 Florida)
Rivals (ranking): Two stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Two stars (n/a)
Chose Mizzou over: Iowa State, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, New Mexico and Troy.
Analysis: Gillespie also played some running back for Vanguard and showed his athleticism with a few game-breaking runs. He’s a powerfully built athlete, who adds much-needed length to the Tigers’ secondary.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/6316173/5721e6579a90ec5540add58d' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
CB Adam Sparks, Dutchtown (Geismar, La.) — 8:19 a.m.
Recruited by: Greg Brown
Height/weight: 6-0/175
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 93 CB; No. 36 Louisiana)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 88 CB; No. 40 Louisiana)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 36 Louisiana)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 64 CB)
Chose Mizzou over: Vanderbilt, Purdue, Mississippi, Wake Forest and others.
Analysis: Originally committed to Vanderbilt, Sparks is a speedy cornerback with good instincts and fantastic ball skills. He has a knack for creating turnovers when he gets around the ball. Sparks’ speed and balance allow him to excel in man coverage. He also puts them to good use against the run and is a willing tackler. Sparks has added value as a special teams player, returning kickoffs and punts in high school.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/3300474/57efe811842eb26c48293097' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
WR Da’Ron Davis, Lee’s Summit North — 8:14 a.m.
Recruited by: Andy Hill
Height/weight: 6-2/190
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 20 athlete; No. 4 Missouri)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 66 RB; No. 8 Missouri)
Rivals (ranking): Four stars (No. 23 WR; No. 3 Missouri)
Scout (ranking): Four stars (No. 231 overall; No. 18 athlete)
Chose Mizzou over: Illinois, Iowa State and Kansas.
Analysis: A converted running back, ESPN said he had "a bit of an Eric Dickerson vibe" at the position, Davis played the first three seasons of his high school at Hogan Prep in the Kansas City (Mo.) School District. He dealt with a nagging ankle injury that contributed to an underwhelming senior season with the Broncos — 56 catches for 703 yards with five touchdowns — but Davis is ready to fulfill his considerable potential at Mizzou. He’s got excellent top-end speed and elusiveness with the ball in hands. If Davis puts in the work, he can develop into an elite receiver, who consistently takes the top off opposing defenses (especially in offensive coordinator Josh Heupel’s why-not-take-a-shot passing attack).
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/4421906/57fb4d0c90f9933160b80e88' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
RB Larry Rountree III
, Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.) — 8:08 a.m.
Height/weight: 5-10/210
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 57 RB; No. 33 North Carolina)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 105 RB; No. 37 North Carolina)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 31 North Carolina)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 109 RB)
Chose Mizzou over: Boston College, Appalachian State, James Madison and Miami (Ohio).
Analysis: Sturdy and powerful but also blessed with great balance and acceleration, Rountree — who’s name I will inevitably misspell as "Roundtree" throughout his Mizzou career — is a gifted ball-carrier. His strong lower body should allow him to break tackles and churn for yards after contact, especially coupled with his patient running style. Adds value as a kickoff returner, where he showcases his ability to set up blocks with above-average field vision.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/3443127/58372dcec124d826f89317a5' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
OT Hyrin White, DeSoto (Texas) — 8:04 a.m.
Recruited by: Ryan Walters, Glen Elarbee
Height/weight: 6-7/292
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 59 OT; No. 79 Texas)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 64 OT; No. 102 Texas)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 39 OT; No. 57 Texas)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 51 OT)
Chose Mizzou over: Arizona State, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, Utah and others.
Analysis: DeSoto High is a football factory, so White arrives with a tremendous pedigree. He’s got tremendous size and length with a frame to get even bigger and stronger. Improved technique and strength will help him maximize that raw athleticism he possesses. White ought to be able to stick at tackle, where he played during his prep career, once he adjusts to a high-caliber opponent in the SEC.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/6381511/5721ca549a90ec554090f6b2' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
LB Jamal Brooks, Bessemer City (Ala.) — 7:56 a.m.
Height/weight: 6-1/210
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 42 ILB; No. 42 Alabama)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 56 OLB; No. 42 Alabama)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 44 ILB)
Chose Mizzou over: Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Cincinnati and others.
Analysis: Brooks is relentless in pursuit and plays with great instincts. He’s not the most fluid athlete, so he’ll need to develop flexibility in the Tigers’ strength and conditioning program. But he’s fast and strong with a nose for the football and an intensity Odom will appreciate. Brooks shows decent coverage skills for a linebacker, an increasingly important job requirement. Even if he doesn’t see the field on defense right away, he could have value on special teams with his experience on coverage units.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/2749432/5845d66bb5345908f0f71ae1' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
S Jordan Ulmer, Belleville (Mich.) — 6:47 a.m.
Recruited by: Ryan Walters
Height/weight: 6-2/185
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 89 S; No. 27 Michigan)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 70 S; No. 19 Michigan)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 24 Michigan)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 40 S)
Chose Mizzou over: Arizona, Iowa State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio)
Analysis: Originally committed to Iowa State, Ulmer is long and lean, but don’t be fooled. He can bring the pain from the free safety position and shows excellent hands, good instincts and good ball skills. Ulmer has the speed to cover deep down the field along with the enough physicality to cover the slot or support against the run. He’ll need to clean up a few technique things, but provides excellent length for a secondary in need of it.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/2797117/57d6cc88842eb3728cc39b90' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
C Case Cook, Carrollton (Ga.) — 6:46 a.m.
Recruited by: Glen Elarbee
Height/weight: 6-5/290
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 5 C; No. 56 Georgia)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 46 OG; No. 69 Georgia)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 4 C; No. 33 Georgia)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 14 C)
Chose Mizzou over: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others.
Analysis: One of the steals of the recruiting class for Missouri, Cook is powerful and athletic with the tenacity to finish blocks with authority. He already demonstrates a high football IQ with his mastery of combination blocks. Cook also shows an aptitude for getting to the second level and latching on when required. He can get high in his pass set, but Cook has great size and functional strength already before ever starting a college weights program.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/3893653/57ceec73ed57ef56d8a0ee0e' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
OT Larry Borom, Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) — 6:44 a.m.
Height/weight: 6-6/335
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 82 OG; No. 40 Michigan)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 103 OG; No. 25 Michigan)
Rivals (ranking): Two stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 83 OG)
Chose Mizzou over: Eastern Kentucky.
Analysis: Borom is a hulking specimen. He’s not the most athletic offensive lineman in the recruiting class, but he’s one of the biggest. An overpowering force in high school, Borom may need a year to develop physically before he’s ready for the rigors of the SEC. He projects as an interior lineman, possessing above-average speed and quickness for his size but lacking the requisite strength for the college game. Elarbee with have some work to from a technique standpoint, but the raw material is there for a serviceable upside.
<iframe src='//www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/3997188/580c037f3bd8146864ca8352' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
ENROLLED AT SEMESTER
OT Yasir Durant, Arizona Western CC (Yuma, Ariz.)/Imhotep Institute Charter (Philadelphia)
Recruited by: Glen Elarbee
Height/weight: 6-7/320
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 57 JC; No. 3 JC OG)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 3 JC OG)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 92 JC)
Chose Mizzou over: San Diego State.
Analysis: Durant originally committed to San Diego State out of Imhotep Institute Charter High in Philadelphia last February. He wound up in junior college instead, remaining true to his Aztecs commitment until Mizzou came calling. As a high school senior, Durant was Rivals’ 35th-ranked player in Pennsylvania and now he’s the third-ranked junior college guard in the country by 247 Sports and ESPN.
He’s mammoth — not quite Josh Augusta big, but still huge — but might not be athletic enough to play left tackle. Still, Durant moves well enough to pull and make blocks in space. Provides immediate depth and could challenge for a starting job given a head start in spring practice by enrolling at semester.
RB Isaiah Miller, Baldwin (Fla.)
Recruited by: Josh Heupel, Cornell Ford
Height/weight: 5-11/191
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 29 all-purpose back; No. 199 Florida)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 91 RB; No. 200 Florida)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (n/a)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 101 RB)
Chose Mizzou over: Oregon State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Washington State, Ohio, Southern Mississippi, South Florida and Troy.
Analysis: Originally committed to Oregon State, Miller is a workout warrior, who benches more than 400 pounds. That’s pretty tough, so he ought to help the Tigers win, right? He also blends speed with that power. On tape, Miller shows quick feet and good balance, sets up his blocks well for decisive cuts, and good acceleration in the open field.
OT Pompey Coleman, Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
Recruited by: Cornell Ford
Height/weight: 6-5/265
247 Sports (ranking): Three stars (No. 67 OT; No. 7 Indiana)
ESPN (ranking): Three stars (No. 72 OT; No. 9 Indiana)
Rivals (ranking): Three stars (No. 10 Indiana)
Scout (ranking): Three stars (No. 55 OT)
Chose Mizzou over: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.
Analysis: Coleman missed his senior season after suffering a broken leg during the first game last fall. He’s healed up, but might be a redshirt candidate depending on how his body adjusts to the Tigers’ strength and conditioning regimen. Enrolling early should help him develop physically and rapidly improve his technique. Coleman is an exceptionally athletic lineman and should be able to stick at tackle, particularly as he learns to finish blocks better under Elarbee’s tutelage.
