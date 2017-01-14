Quick scout: Oklahoma State’s one big problem against KU

Before every KU men’s basketball game, The Star’s Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction.
Saturday’s game: No. 2 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Opponent’s record: 10-6
KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 33
Point spread: KU by 13 1/2
All statistics from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and Synergy Sports Technology. KenPom stats also only include Division I competition.
3 Strengths
▪ Offensive rebounding: Oklahoma State ranks sixth nationally in offensive rebound percentage with four players who are top 500 in the stat. That includes reserve Mitchell Solomon, who has the seventh-best O-board percentage in the nation.
▪ Three-point shooting: The Cowboys take slightly more three-pointers than the NCAA average while making 38 percent of those shots (55th nationally). Phil Forte, Jeffrey Carroll and Jawun Evans all have to be respected on the perimeter.
▪ Transition offense: More than one-third of Oklahoma State’s initial shots are in transition (16th nationally), and though the Cowboys don’t shoot as well as the Jayhawks in those situations, they still rank 84th in shooting percentage during fast breaks.
3 Weaknesses
▪ Fouling: Oklahoma State ranks 345th in defensive free throw rate, with teams getting more than one free throw for every two field goals they attempt.
▪ Defensive rebounding: Despite being an elite offensive rebounding team, the Cowboys are 313th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage. It’s another example of those skills being completely different, even if we often lump them together statistically.
▪ Transition defense: The numbers here aren’t pretty, as Oklahoma State allows opponents to shoot 29 percent of their initial field goals in transition (19th-highest nationally) while ranking 299th in shooting percentage allowed.
3 Players to Watch
Six-foot-1 guard Juwan Evans (No. 1)
Plus: Unquestioned go-to player offensively
Plus: One of nation’s elite passers
Plus: Gets to line often and is 77 percent shooter there
Plus: Doesn’t shoot many threes, but can make them (47 percent)
Minus: Well-below-average shooter in mid-range and at rim
Minus: Synergy’s logs list him as below-average defender who struggles in iso situations
Six-foot-6 small forward Jeffrey Carroll (No. 30)
Plus: Though Phil Forte gets more media attention, Carroll is team’s No. 2 scoring threat
Plus: Great finisher at the rim who shoots there often
Plus: Draws fouls often and is 70-percent free-throw shooter
Plus: Must respect him on perimeter (39 percent from three)
Minus: Only listed as an “average” defender, via Synergy’s logs
Five-foot-11 guard Phil Forte (No. 13)
Plus: Shoots threes frequently and makes them (40 percent)
Plus: Top free-throw shooter in the nation (96 percent)
Plus: Almost never turns it over
Minus: Not a great passer and rarely shoots inside arc
Prediction
Let’s start with this: Oklahoma State is much better than an 0-4 conference record would indicate. The Cowboys have played one of the toughest conference schedules to this point, losing two close games at Texas and Baylor while also performing well against a difficult nonconference slate that included a 17-point road win over Wichita State.
To give some context, Oklahoma State’s No. 33 spot in KenPom is higher than Minnesota, Michigan State and Michigan and also right behind TCU, which gave KU a competitive game two weeks ago in Fort Worth.
The Cowboys’ biggest issue against KU will be transition defense. That’s KU’s greatest strength and many teams have been blown out of Allen Fieldhouse before when they’ve been unable to slow down the Jayhawks’ quick-strike offense.
The good news for Oklahoma State? That won’t be as much of an issue if it can simply keep scoring. KU has had its own issues defensively and one only has to look back to the first half of the Oklahoma game to see an example of how much the Jayhawks can struggle when opponents are crashing the offensive glass like the Cowboys often do.
I think KU will score a bunch, but I think Oklahoma State will too. I’ll go with a comfortable Jayhawks win, but still a slight cover for the underrated Cowboys.
Kansas 96, Oklahoma State 86
Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Oklahoma State
Hawk to Rock
For the second straight game, Frank Mason has an ideal matchup. KU coach Bill Self should be frequently telling Mason to attack Evans off the dribble, and the fast pace should allow for transition opportunities as well. Once again, Mason’s season high of 30 points should be in play.
Last game prediction: Kansas 86, Oklahoma 66, (Actual: KU 81-70)
2016-17 record vs. spread: 6-8
Last three seasons’ record vs. spread: 47-35-2
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
