Mizzou’s Frankie Hughes sits for nonconference finale

Missouri freshman guard Frankie Hughes was not in uniform on Thursday for a game against Lipscomb at Mizzou Arena.
Hughes, who is the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 11.8 points per game, did not practice all week, according to a team spokesman.
Officially, Hughes was not suspended, but he also was not dressed out for Mizzou’s nonconference finale.
Hughes’ former high school teammate at Garfield Heights in Cleveland, freshman forward Willie Jackson, announced earlier in the day he would transfer.
As third-year Tigers coach Kim Anderson promised, he shuffled the team’s starting lineup for Thursday’s game.
Obviously, Hughes was subbed out, but sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer also came off the bench for the first time this season.
Sophomore guard Jordan Geist and junior forward Jordan Barnett were the replacements in the starting lineup alongside Terrence Phillips, Kevin Puryear and Russell Woods, who’ve started all 12 games this season.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments