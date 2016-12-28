Campus Corner

December 28, 2016 4:02 PM

Watch: KU basketball chat with The Star’s Jesse Newell & Gary Bedore

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Star’s Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore will hold a live Kansas Jayhawks basketball chat at Johnny’s Tavern West at 721 Wakarusa in Lawrence. Join them in person or watch the chat on The Star’s KU Hoops Facebook page.

Like The Star’s KU Hoops Facebook page to be notified of this and future live broadcasts. Jesse Newell goes live after every KU basketball game to break down the result.

KU coach Bill Self previews Big 12 season & the streak

KU coach Bill Self talked Wednesday about the Jayhawks' start to the Big 12 basketball season and going for a 13th consecutive conference title.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
 

