Kansas falls to Washington 74-65: Insta-reaction

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game Kansas guard Devonte Graham said Washington’s 74-65 victory over No. 2 Kansas happened because of how the Huskies defended KU shooters. Kansas guard Devonte Graham said Washington’s 74-65 victory over No. 2 Kansas happened because of how the Huskies defended KU shooters. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

