Remember Barry Odom’s post-Auburn rant? He was right

More Videos 11:41 Barry Odom: Mizzou's win over Arkansas was 'ugly' Pause 0:29 Baylor's Matt Rhule: Don't forget the past 2:41 Missouri football coach Barry Odom after loss to Auburn: 'I'm going to win here' 2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 3:12 Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 0:32 Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 3:26 After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game 0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Missouri football coach Barry Odom after loss to Auburn: 'I'm going to win here' Coach Barry Odom spoke during a press conference after the University of Missouri football team lost 51-14 to No. 15 Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium. Coach Barry Odom spoke during a press conference after the University of Missouri football team lost 51-14 to No. 15 Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Coach Barry Odom spoke during a press conference after the University of Missouri football team lost 51-14 to No. 15 Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star